Teenager and woman in critical condition after separate crashes in Fermanagh and Derry

The PSNI are appealing for information about both incidents. Photograph: Paul McErlane/PA

A teenager and woman are in critical condition following two separate road traffic collisions over the weekend.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report shortly after 6pm on Friday of a collision in Kesh, Co Fermanagh, involving a silver Peugeot 207 HDI Sport and a blue Honda Accord.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland were called to the scene at Letterboy Road.

The driver of the Peugeot, a young man aged 18, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he remains in critical condition.

A 44-year-old man who was driving the Honda was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a time but reopened to all traffic on Saturday morning.

A PSNI spokesman said an investigation is under way to establish what happened.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101,” the spokesman said.

In a separate incident in Co Derry, a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition after she was involved in a road crash in.

The woman was driving a black BMW 3 Series when it was in collision with a blue flatbed Scania lorry on the Glenkeen Road.

The incident happened at about 3.20am on Saturday.

The PSNI collision investigation unit are investigating and have appealed to witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact them. – PA