Teenager (18) in critical condition after Co Fermanagh crash

A teenager is in critical condition in hospital after a road crash in Co Fermanagh.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report shortly after 6pm on Friday of a collision in Kesh involving a silver Peugeot 207 HDI Sport and a blue Honda Accord.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland were called to the scene at Letterboy Road.

The driver of the Peugeot, a young man aged 18, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he remains in critical condition.

A 44-year-old man who was driving the Honda was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a time but reopened to all traffic on Saturday morning.

A PSNI spokesman said an investigation is under way to establish what happened.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101,” the spokesman said. – PA