Funeral of Nicole Morey, who died after dog attack, to take place in Limerick city on Monday

The funeral of Nicole Morey, who died following a dog attack in Co Limerick, will take place on Monday morning.

Ms Morey, originally from Crossgalla in Limerick city, had returned to a house she was renting in Fedamore, Co Limerick, around 11.30pm last Tuesday night after celebrating her 23rd birthday.

On entering the property, she was fatally attacked by her four dogs.

Her passing is “deeply regretted” by her mother Lisa, father Patrick, stepparents Joseph and Nicola, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandparents Gerry Morey and Teresa O’Donnell, cousins, other relatives, and her many friends, according to the funeral notice on RIP.ie. She was recently predeceased by her grandparents Patrick O’Donnell Snr and Marie Morey.

Ms Morey’s funeral cortege will arrive at 11am on Monday at the Holy Family Church, Southill, for a requiem Mass. Burial will follow at Mount St Oliver Cemetery. The family home is private.

The dog at the centre of the attack was shot by members of the Garda Armed Response Unit. Three other restricted dogs seized at the scene have also been put down.

A vigil was held on Thursday night in memory of Ms Morey at her mother Lisa Morey’s house in Crossgalla, Limerick, and was attended by over 200 people.

Jolene Morey, sister of Nicole Morey, releasing balloons in memory of the deceased woman during a vigil at her mother's home in Co Limerick last Thursday. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Ms Morey’s sister Jolene Morey led a countdown at the vigil before hundreds of coloured balloons were released into the sky as a selection of Ms Morey’s favourite songs were played on a loud speaker.