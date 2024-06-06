Woman (70s) dies after being hit by lorry in Mayo supermarket car park

The scene was preserved and has since been examined by Garda forensic collision investigators. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by a lorry in a supermarket car park in Co Mayo on Thursday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident, which occurred shortly before noon in Westport. Gardaí said the woman, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a lorry and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was preserved and has since been examined by Garda forensic collision investigators. The local Coroner has been notified, and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, while those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam recordings who were in the vicinity at the time, are urged to provide this footage to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.