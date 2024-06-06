Search and rescue operation under way for man off Galway coast

The Irish Coast Guard confirmed a search and rescue operation is taking place with Costelloe Bay Coast Guard unit and Aran Island and Clifden lifeboats.

An extensive search and rescue operation is under way for a man off Co Galway by the Irish Coast Guard on Thursday night.

Gardaí said shortly after 6.15pm they and the Irish Coast Guard responded to reports of a man entering the water from a boat off the coast of Carna in Connemara.

The Irish Coast Guard confirmed a sea and air search and rescue operation is continuing which involves Costelloe Bay Coast Guard unit and Aran Island and Clifden lifeboats.

