Ireland

Search and rescue operation under way for man off Galway coast

Coast Guard responded to reports of a man entering the water from a boat near Carna on Thursday evening

Irish Coast Guard

The Irish Coast Guard confirmed a search and rescue operation is taking place with Costelloe Bay Coast Guard unit and Aran Island and Clifden lifeboats.

Sarah Burns
Thu Jun 6 2024 - 21:45

An extensive search and rescue operation is under way for a man off Co Galway by the Irish Coast Guard on Thursday night.

Gardaí said shortly after 6.15pm they and the Irish Coast Guard responded to reports of a man entering the water from a boat off the coast of Carna in Connemara.

The Irish Coast Guard confirmed a sea and air search and rescue operation is continuing which involves Costelloe Bay Coast Guard unit and Aran Island and Clifden lifeboats.

More to follow ...

READ MORE
Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES