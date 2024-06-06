Your top stories on Thursday: Fatal Limerick dog attack may see some breeds banned; Molly and Tom Martens set for release

Nicole Morey (23) died after being mauled by dogs at her Co Limerick home. Photograph: RIP.ie

Some restricted breeds of dog could be banned in Ireland if a group reviewing dog controls recommends the Government to do so, a Minister has said following the death of a young woman in Co Limerick.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has asked the stakeholder group to “prioritise” the issue of restricted breeds, following the death of Nicole Morey (23) at her house in Ballyneety in the early hours of Wednesday, after being mauled by at least one of her own dogs.

