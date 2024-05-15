Harris briefs king of Jordan on Palestinian state-recognition effort by Ireland and Spain

King Abdullah was updated by the Taoiseach on efforts over recognition of Palestinian statehood. Photograph: JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Taoiseach Simon Harris has updated the King of Jordan on Ireland and Spain’s efforts on recognition of Palestinian statehood.

In a call on Wednesday, Mr Harris spoke with King Abdullah to exchange views on the “desperate humanitarian situation” in Gaza and also “outlined Ireland and Spain’s ongoing efforts on Palestinian recognition and ongoing discussions with other like-minded countries”, according to a note of the call issued by the Government.

Mr Harris and the king agreed Ireland and Jordan will stay in touch in the coming days. Ireland is preparing to recognise Palestinian statehood in the coming weeks with an announcement expected before the end of the month.

Speaking on Wednesday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Ireland will be recognising the state of Palestine before the end of the month.

READ MORE

“The specific date is still fluid because we’re still in discussion with some countries in respect of a joint recognition of a Palestinian state,” he said.

“That will become clear in the next few days as to the specific date but it certainly will be before the end of this month and I will have further consultations today with some foreign ministers in respect of the final, specific details of this,” Mr Martin said.

“We’re doing it in the context of the Arab peace initiative, [in efforts to support] a two-state solution and to extend a signal towards the Palestinian population at large that we support their right to self-determination and the idea of a two-state solution as the only way that Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace”.

Mr Harris was also briefed by King Abdullah on Jordanian efforts to secure an end to the conflict and to “create a context for peace in the region”, including contacts between the king and other regional leaders and the king’s discussions with US president Joe Biden in Washington last week.

King Abdullah told the Taoiseach this work will be a focus at the Arab summit due to convene in Bahrain this week.

“They also discussed the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and in particular the situation in Rafah. The king underscored the need for the international community to step up efforts to increase humanitarian assistance, and the Taoiseach promised Ireland’s full support in advancing this work,” the Government said.

The Taoiseach also congratulated the king on his silver jubilee. The 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne will be formally marked on June 9th.

The leaders of Ireland, Malta and Spain have previously said they “stood ready” to recognise Palestinian statehood. Their argument was that the recognition of the state was necessary for any future peace process.

On May 10th, the United Nations General Assembly backed a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognising it as qualified to join and recommending the Security Council “reconsider the matter favourably”.

The vote by the 193-member General Assembly was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member – a move that would effectively recognise a Palestinian state – after the United States vetoed it in the UN Security Council last month.

It does not give the Palestinians full UN membership, but simply recognises them as qualified to join.