Stardust inquests: Taoiseach pledges to meet families before formal apology

Flowers left at the site of the Stardust Fire memorial in Artane, Dublin after a jury at the Dublin District Coroner Court made a ruling of unlawful killing. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he will meet the families of Stardust victims on Saturday before he issues a formal apology on behalf of the State.

Mr Harris said he contacted the families on Friday and that he was keen to meet them as soon as possible to hear their perspective on the outcome of the inquests and the form in which an apology might be made.

“I am very conscious that these families have been failed to be heard for decades. And I want to make sure that they know that I’m listening and that I want to hear them and of course I want to be in a position as Taoiseach to apologise on behalf of this country,” he said.

“I think the most appropriate thing to do is to seek to meet with them. I did speak to Antoinette Keegan [on Thursday] evening from Brussels and have offered to meet [on Saturday] if that works for them. But I am eager to be in a position to apologise to these families. But I think it’s right and proper that I meet them first.”

Sources said the State apology would be a formal one, once it is made, and the most appropriate forum for that would be to issue it in Dáil Éireann.

Asked if there would be a Garda investigation arising out of the jury’s verdict in the inquests that the 48 people had died as a result of unlawful killing, he said the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee would be referring the report of the coroner to the attorney general.

“There are a number of processes in different parts of the State that I think will need to consider the outcome of the coroner’s inquest yesterday.

“The gardaí will be reviewing the coroner’s report and that obviously happens independent of the Government and of the political system.

“I’m also conscious that my colleague, the Minister for Justice, will ask the Attorney General to consider reports from the coroner as well,” Mr Harris said.

“I feel very strongly that it is important at this stage to recognised the pain, the suffering, the trauma and the appallingly long time these families have had to work to campaign, and in many cases fight, for truth and justice,” he added.