Irish woman among photographers honoured at global awards in London

Siobhán Doran's photograph Sala Mayor, Pison Ancestral House, Philippines is part of a series for a book project, Houses that Sugar Built: An Intimate Portrait of Philippine Ancestral Homes.

Irish professional photographer Siobhán Doran has been named among the overall winners in the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards 2024.

Ms Doran won first prize in the architecture and design category of the awards, which were organised by the World Photography Association and announced in London.

Her winning work was a series of photographs taken as part of a book project, Houses that Sugar Built: An Intimate Portrait of Philippine Ancestral Homes. Ms Doran was granted access to historic mansions and “set about photographing the houses against a spoken ‘backdrop’, as my colleague interviewed the owner or custodian, but sometimes worked in complete silence”.

“The sala mayor [main living room] typically showcases the character of the architecture and the lifestyle of the people, but also leaves room for the viewer’s interpretation of these unique residences.”

Ms Doran studied architectural technology at Limerick Institute of Technology before spending 16 years in London as an architectural designer, working on aspects and spaces linked to period architecture and contemporary commercial buildings.

Sala Mayor, Bernardino Jalandoni Museum, Philippines. Photograph: Siobhán Doran

Her major commissions include limited-edition books documenting the renovation and reconstruction of two London hotels, The Savoy and The Lanesborough. She also creates photographic artworks, including landscapes and seascapes.

Her work and other winning, finalist and shortlisted images are on view at the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition at Somerset House, London, from April 19th.

Sala Mayor, Gaston Ancestral House, Philippines. Photograph: Siobhán Doran

Now in its 17th year, the awards ceremony recognises images from among the best photography in the world today, and celebrates images and stories that have resonated with global audiences over the past year.