Your top stories on Thursday: Ireland to overhaul asylum system; rat droppings among reasons for food business closure orders

A file image from March showing asylum seekers with their tents in the surrounds of the International Protection Office, off Dublin's Mount St. Ireland is to overhaul its asylum system after the European Parliament voted to harden the bloc’s borders. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Ireland is to overhaul its asylum system after the European Parliament approved a new policy to harden the bloc’s borders after years of deadlock.

The International Protection Act 2015 will be repealed, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said yesterday, and new, legally binding time frames for making decisions on international protection applications and appeals will be introduced.

The Big Read

A few days after her purchases arrived Ann discovered one had a defect, so on March 11th she took herself off to a Dunnes Stores outlet with the defective item in search of an exchange. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Is Dunnes breaking consumer law when it comes to returns?: Is Dunnes Stores, one of the largest retailers in the Republic, breaking consumer law? That was the troubling question a reader called Ann asked last week in a mail she sent to Pricewatch in connection with an interaction with the shop that left her distinctly aggrieved.

Flying taxis are a fantasy distracting from real transport solutions: The Jetsons have so much to answer for. Thanks to that opening sequence of the 1960s space age cartoon in which George Jetson takes the kids to school and heads to work, a generation grew up thinking that by the time they were adults, they too would drive a flying car.

Rory McIlroy goes in pursuit of Augusta glory but all eyes are on Scottie Scheffler: All week, each of the 89 players in this 88th edition of the Masters have turned off Washington Road and driven through Gate 3, into Magnolia Lane, many of them in electric-powered Mercedes courtesy cars, where a private security guard has directed each one down the tree-lined avenue towards the colonial clubhouse.

Michael Harding: To me, Bundoran streets were once as glamorous as those of Las Vegas: I was in Bundoran recently for a coffee in the Buoys and Gulls cafe, which has lovely windows with views of the ocean.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters