IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Ireland to overhaul asylum system; rat droppings among reasons for food business closure orders

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Harris to raise Ireland’s intention to recognise Palestine with Von der Leyen

A file image from March showing asylum seekers with their tents in the surrounds of the International Protection Office, off Dublin's Mount St. Ireland is to overhaul its asylum system after the European Parliament voted to harden the bloc’s borders. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Thu Apr 11 2024 - 08:26

Ireland to overhaul asylum system after European Parliament votes to harden bloc’s borders

Ireland is to overhaul its asylum system after the European Parliament approved a new policy to harden the bloc’s borders after years of deadlock.

The International Protection Act 2015 will be repealed, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said yesterday, and new, legally binding time frames for making decisions on international protection applications and appeals will be introduced.

A few days after her purchases arrived Ann discovered one had a defect, so on March 11th she took herself off to a Dunnes Stores outlet with the defective item in search of an exchange. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

  • Is Dunnes breaking consumer law when it comes to returns?: Is Dunnes Stores, one of the largest retailers in the Republic, breaking consumer law? That was the troubling question a reader called Ann asked last week in a mail she sent to Pricewatch in connection with an interaction with the shop that left her distinctly aggrieved.

