Killing of Sarah McNally ‘stopped us in our tracks’, funeral of Longford woman stabbed in New York told

The remains of Sarah McNally are carried into St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, on Monday morning. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The death of Sarah McNally has “stopped us in our tracks”, her funeral Mass has heard.

“None of us wants to be here,” said Fr Michael McGrath, addressing the congregation on Monday morning at St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford.

Sarah, a 41-year-old Longford native, died after a stabbing incident at the bar in which she worked in New York, on Saturday, March 30th. Her boyfriend Marcin Pieciak has been charged with her murder.

Sarah had lived in New York for more than 10 years and worked as a bartender at The Céilí House in Queens.

“Sarah’s death ... has caused darkness to descend, especially on her family: her mother Dorrie, father Des, her grandmother Kathleen, and her aunts, uncles, relatives and extended family, and the wide circle of friends she has, both here and the far side of the Atlantic,” said Fr McGrath.

As we were welcoming the hope of Easter, he said, “the sirens on the street if New York signalled something unwelcome and sinister”.

Sarah McNally. Photograph: rip.ie

“From the shock and anger of disbelief, the week since her passing from us has brought us to face all kinds of dark emotions.”

He recalled Sarah’s baptism and the “light” she brought to her family in December 1982.

“Those who knew Sarah best remember a vivacious young woman who loved life, her cars - her loud, souped up cars,” he said.

“Former colleagues remember her as the one who could have invented online shopping before it became the in thing.

“But the stricter confines of a 9 to 5 office job in the civil service was never going to be enough to offer excitement for her. It was only a matter of time before she spread her wings and headed international.”

Sarah’s nature was “adventurous and generous”, he added, with “laughter and a sense of fun”.

“She left behind a trail of joy for life and the darkness that has been suffered now can never cancel out all the good. In fact, it only makes the memories all the sweeter.”

Sarah McNally’s boyfriend been formally indicted by a Grand Jury in New York and accused of her murder.

Marcin Pieciak (36), from 76th Street in Glendale, Queens, was held in custody after the stabbing at the bar she worked at in Queens on Saturday, March 30th.

Mr Pieciak has been charged with murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He is expected to enter a plea on April 19th.