Solar eclipse: People will see a ‘chunk’ taken out of the sun as the moon moves across it, Astronomy Ireland says

A partial solar eclipse will be visible from Ireland on Monday evening.

The eclipse will begin close to sunset, at 7.55pm, when the moon begins to pass in front of the sun.

People across Ireland will see a “chunk” taken out of the sun as the moon moves across it, according to Astronomy Ireland chairman David Moore.

“And that chunk will increase in size until about – on the east coast a third [is covered], and on the west coast, half of the moon is covering the sun. But at that point, the sun sets.”

Finding a vantage point with an unobstructed view of the western horizon will provide the best view of tomorrow’s celestial event, Mr Moore said.

“You don’t want trees, buildings, hills or anything in your way,” he said. “The ideal place would be on top of a hill overlooking the sea.

“In fact, if there was no such thing as weather, the ideal place would probably be on the top of one of the mountains on the west coast – maybe Croagh Patrick, for instance.”

Partially solar eclipses are relatively common, according to Mr Moore. “On average, it’s about every 18 months to two years, you see a partially eclipse.”

A total solar eclipse – when the moon covers the sun completely – is a lot rarer. In parts of the United States, Mexico and eastern Canada, a total eclipse of the sun will be visible on Monday.

The last time a total eclipse was visible from Ireland was in 1724, exactly 400 years ago.

“We won’t have total solar eclipse on Irish soil until 2090,” Mr Moore said. “Somebody worked out that if you sat still on the one place on the planet, you would only see an eclipse every 400 years.”