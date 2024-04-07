Girl recovering after being saved from sea off Dún Laoghaire’s east pier

High waves washed over the East Pier on Saturday due to Storm Kathleen. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times East Pier Dun Laoghaire Pier Dun Laoghaire Harbour Police Storm Waves Weather Stock Archive File

A young girl is recovering from her injuries after she ended up in the sea just off Dún Laoghaire’s east pier on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, the girl was rescued from the sea off the south county Dublin coastline by a multi-agency rescue operation involving the Coast Guard, RNLI and gardaí.

The incident occurred at around 8.20pm when the young girl went into the water, members of the public attempted to rescue her but could not due to the weather conditions.

An inshore RNLI rib came to the girl’s aid with a member of the crew jumping into the sea to rescue her.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which have been described as non-life threatening.

In a statement gardaí said: “Gardaí assisted emergency services in the rescue of a female child who had gone into the water at Dún Laoghaire harbour on Saturday evening.

“The child was rescued from the water by emergency services and taken to hospital in South Dublin to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

It is unclear how the child ended up in the water, but high waves and blustery conditions battered the coastline on Saturday. The section of pier where she was rescued from was said to be slippery, covered by seaweed and difficult to walk along.

The scene was attended by Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard, the RNLI, Irish Coast Guard Air and Sea Rescue helicopter 116, Gardai, Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service.

In a statement on X formerly known as Twitter, Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard said: “Child recovered and taken to hospital. Respect the water, heed the warnings.”