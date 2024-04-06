Storm Kathleen: Thousands of homes without power as storm moves across country

Thousands of homes are without power on Saturday morning as Storm Kathleen moves across the country.

Rail services are also suspended to and from Heuston station due to a large tree on the line near Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

Irish Rail said Heuston commuter services will operate to and from Kildare and all other services remain suspended through Monasterevin until further notice.

There are also disruptions to the Connolly-Sligo route due to a fallen tree on the line, with bus transfers being made available at Mullingar.

Irish Rail added there are knock-on delays to some services due to congestion on the lines.

Dublin Airport said departures and arrivals have “moved well” this morning but advised passengers to check with their airline directly for updates regarding specific flights.

The ESB said its crews are active and responding to faults as they occur and where safe to do so, with outages currently affecting areas in Cork and Kerry.

An orange wind warning is in place until 2pm this afternoon in counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford. A similar warning is in place for Mayo and Galway until 6pm.

A yellow wind warning is in operation for the rest of the country until 8pm.

Met Éireann has warned of difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping due to severe and damaging gusts.

Storm Kathleen with strong winds approaching 50 kms per hour is causing major disruption across Munster with falling trees bringing down power lines resulting in thousands of houses and businesses being left without power on Saturday morning.

Cork appeared to be bearing the brunt of the storm with falling trees bringing down power lines across the city and county but Kerry was also hit while some communities in Waterford, Tipperary and Limerick also found themselves without power this morning.

Among the worst hit was Whitechurch, 10km north of Cork city, where over 1,600 homes were left without power, while over 700 premises in Mitchelstown in North Cork were left without power with smaller numbers losing power in various locations across the county.

In Kerry, over 600 homes and businesses in Killarney lost power while there were also outages on Valentia Island, Rathmore, Castleisland, Causeway while there were also outages in several parts of Limerick including Bruff and Dromcollogher where over 1,000 homes were left without power.

Although coming from the southwest, Storm Kathleen penetrated deep into Munster with Clonmel in Co Tipperary experiencing one of the worst impacts when fallen trees brought down a power line affecting over 1,800 homes. Lismore in Co Waterford also saw almost 50 homes lose power.

Continuing high winds is making repair work difficult and ESB Networks have set a 6pm time for restoration of power but the situation is dynamic with strengthening winds expected to bring down more trees as Storm Kathleen passes over the country.

Meanwhile, gardaí have advised motorists to exercise caution if they have to make journeys in Storm Kathleen with reports of several trees down and debris causing problems on roads in both west Cork and Kerry while there also reports of trees down on several roads outside Cork city.

Kerry County Council said Tralee Town Park and Playground will be closed all day on Saturday. Killarney House & Gardens and Muckross House are also closed for the day.

Storm Kathleen is a significant low-pressure system tracking off the west coast which will bring strong southerly winds and damaging gusts across the country.

The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management (NDFEM) crisis management team convened a Met Éireann briefing on Friday morning to assess possible impacts from the storm.

Keith Leonard, national director of the NDFEM, advised the public to “stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings”.

“Strong winds can make driving conditions hazardous – especially for the more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles – and road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris”, he said.

“Importantly, I would remind people that it is critical that they never ever touch or approach fallen wires. Be sure to stay safe and stay clear of fallen or damaged electricity wires and, if you encounter any, do contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999″.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has also asked road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Saturday.