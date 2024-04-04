IrelandMorning Briefing

Thursday’s Top Stories: Activity of ex-Defence Forces members in Libya referred to Garda; United Ireland could cost €20bn a year for 20 years, says new study

Here are the stories you need to start your day including how we can nurture our friendships to ensure long-lasting relationships

Search and rescue personnel prepare to enter a leaning building following an earthquake in Taiwan. Photograph: Lam Yik Fei/New York Times

Thu Apr 4 2024 - 07:45

Alleged UN arms embargo breaches by former Defence Forces members referred to Garda

Alleged breaches of a UN arms embargo on Libya by former Defence Forces members have been referred to An Garda Síochána in the wake of Tánaiste Micheál Martin describing the revelations as “deeply shocking”.

Senior Defence Forces and Department of Finance officials are also to be invited before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions about the military training provided by former members of the elite Army Ranger Wing to Libyan forces, which was detailed in an Irish Times investigation published on Wednesday.

The training was provided by the Offaly-based company Irish Training Solutions which received large sums of money to train the troops of rogue Libyan general Khalifa Haftar into a special forces unit.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

Life is busy and friendships can either be nurtured or become mislaid over time, writes Geraldine Walsh. Photograph: Getty

The best from Opinion

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Picture of the Day

The coffins of Úna Mary Bowden (nee Carlin) and her daughters Ciara Mary (14) and Saoirse (10) placed in front of the altar during funeral mass at St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, Co. Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne

Culture and Life & Style Highlights

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES