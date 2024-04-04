Thursday’s Top Stories: Activity of ex-Defence Forces members in Libya referred to Garda; United Ireland could cost €20bn a year for 20 years, says new study

Alleged UN arms embargo breaches by former Defence Forces members referred to Garda
Alleged breaches of a UN arms embargo on Libya by former Defence Forces members have been referred to An Garda Síochána in the wake of Tánaiste Micheál Martin describing the revelations as “deeply shocking”.
Senior Defence Forces and Department of Finance officials are also to be invited before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions about the military training provided by former members of the elite Army Ranger Wing to Libyan forces, which was detailed in an Irish Times investigation published on Wednesday.
The training was provided by the Offaly-based company Irish Training Solutions which received large sums of money to train the troops of rogue Libyan general Khalifa Haftar into a special forces unit.
