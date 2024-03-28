Thursday’s Top Stories: Motorists set to face congestion or clean-air zone charges under new traffic plan; Mother and daughters killed on N17 named, as husband travels home

Una Bowden and her daughters Ciara (14) and Saoirse (9), who were killed on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in collided with an articulated lorry on the N17, a short distance from Claremorris, Co Mayo. Photograph: Family Handout/PA

Motorists set to face congestion or clean-air zone charges under new traffic plan

Motorists face potential congestion charges or paying for the cost of clean air zones in cities and towns by 2030 under a radical Government strategy aimed at reducing traffic gridlock and greenhouse gases.

The Cabinet signed off on the strategy from Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan that will put pressure on local councils to choose whether motorists should face congestion charges to drive through high-traffic parts of major urban areas or pay for the creation of low-carbon emission or clean-air zones.

In a bid to force through the changes locally, future State funding for local authorities will be tied to the councils adopting the most environmentally-friendly measures. The funding will be prioritised for areas well serviced by public transport and active travel such as walking and cycling.

Mayo crash: Mother and daughters killed on N17 named, as husband travels home: The three victims of a fatal collision in Co Mayo on Tuesday have been named as Una Bowden (47) and her daughters Ciara (14) and Saoirse (9).

Plan to spend €1bn on onshore wind farms capable of supplying electricity to 500,000 homes: State-owned Bord na Móna and SSE Renewables plan to spend €1 billion on building onshore wind farms capable of supplying electricity to almost 500,000 homes.

Business insolvencies rise more than 40% as hospitality sector comes under pressure: Corporate insolvencies rose 41 per cent in the first quarter compared with the same period last year and have more than doubled compared with the first three months of 2022, according to new figures from PwC Ireland.

Surge in prosecutions of asylum seekers arriving without passports: There has been a surge in recent months in asylum seekers being charged with arriving into the country without passports, as the Government seeks to present a tougher image on immigration.

Baltimore bridge collapse: Officials announced the recovery of two bodies on Wednesday from the water beneath the spot where the bridge in Baltimore collapsed after it was struck by a cargo ship on Tuesday. The two men had been been trapped in their vehicle after it fell from the bridge.

Mike Lynch leaves the Rolls Building in London following the civil case over the sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Silicon Valley has not changed that much since Mike Lynch, the UK entrepreneur now on trial for fraud, was in his pomp: Legal arguments are now under way in San Francisco in the criminal trial of Mike Lynch, the founder of the UK company Autonomy, for what the US prosecuting team has called “the largest fraud in the history” of Silicon Valley. Lynch sold Autonomy to HP in August 2011 for the extraordinary price – especially back then – of $11.7 billion (€10.8 billion). A mere year later, HP wrote off $8.8 billion of that value, claiming there were “serious accounting improprieties” and “outright misrepresentations” at Autonomy. Now, over a decade on, the multibillionaire stands accused of 16 counts of wire fraud, conspiracy and securities fraud by US government authorities, following his extradition from the UK.

Government plan for January start to pension auto-enrolment deemed ‘optimistic ’: Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys secured Cabinet approval on Wednesday for draft legislation that would pave the way for a landmark auto-enrolment (AE) pensions scheme – even though the launch date has drifted to the start of 2025.

FAI are better off hiring John O’Shea than an average journeyman manager from elsewhere: The FAI’s hunt for a new manager will soon enter its sixth month, and John O’Shea’s stint as interim head coach has not given us any definitive answers, writes Ciarán Murphy.

In the News: ‘It’s been defeated in the West, but it’s surged around the world’ - the threat posed by Isis-K.

