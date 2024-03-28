Thursday’s Top Stories: Motorists set to face congestion or clean-air zone charges under new traffic plan; Mother and daughters killed on N17 named, as husband travels home

Motorists set to face congestion or clean-air zone charges under new traffic plan
Motorists face potential congestion charges or paying for the cost of clean air zones in cities and towns by 2030 under a radical Government strategy aimed at reducing traffic gridlock and greenhouse gases.
The Cabinet signed off on the strategy from Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan that will put pressure on local councils to choose whether motorists should face congestion charges to drive through high-traffic parts of major urban areas or pay for the creation of low-carbon emission or clean-air zones.
In a bid to force through the changes locally, future State funding for local authorities will be tied to the councils adopting the most environmentally-friendly measures. The funding will be prioritised for areas well serviced by public transport and active travel such as walking and cycling.
