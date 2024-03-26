Emergency services at scene of serious road traffic incident in Co Mayo

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Co Mayo.
The incident occurred on the N17 at Castlegar near Claremorris at around 2pm.
The road in both directions is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Local diversions are in place.
More to follow
