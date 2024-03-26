The scene at the house on the outskirts of Swinford, Co Mayo, where two people died in a fire. Photograph: Conor McKeown

The east Mayo town of Swinford has been left shocked by the deaths of a local couple in an overnight fire.

The blaze at Deerpark on the outskirts of the town occurred around 2am.

The couple were described as well-known and their deaths and the manner of their passing has numbed the community.

One local, fighting back emotion, described what happened as “a desperate tragedy”.

READ MORE

It is understood the house was well ablaze by the time fire services arrived.

One neighbour described the fire as “a total conflagration”.

Gardaí have sealed off the property pending a forensic examination.

Fire teams are still at the scene dampening down the remains of the residence.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.