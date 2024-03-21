Thursday’s Top Stories: Contest for next taoiseach gets under way; Men on horseback cause traffic disruption at protest in Coolock

Leo Varadkar resigns as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael on the steps of Government Buildings. Photograph: Collins Photos

The day after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s surprise resignation finds Fine Gael, the Coalition Government and the Dáil more widely adjusting to what the job opening means for their future.

In the party, thoughts turn to succession. Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, has emerged as an early frontrunner. Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, and Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection and Rural and Community Development, are also thought to be serious contenders should they choose to run - while Minister for Justice Helen McEntee’s star has dimmed after challenges in the portfolio.

Developments will come quickly: after a meeting of the Fine Gael executive on Wednesday night, a tight timeline is set, with nominations opening today and closing on Monday morning.

Leo Varadkar resignation

Top News Stories

The Big Read

Some regrets are fixable; the toughest are the ones that you cannot do anything about any more, writes Pádraig O'Moráin. Photograph: Getty

If you have unshiftable regrets, just remember that we are all faulty: Accepting the discomfort of regret is an important life skill, with research suggesting older people are better at handling it.

The best from Opinion

The sky high price of flight name change leaves passenger reeling: Many people will be familiar with that sinking feeling that comes with realising that the name on a boarding pass, holiday booking or flight doesn’t quite match the name on the passport.

Top Sports news

Judge had to walk fine line in sentencing Limerick hurling star Kyle Hayes: Judge Dermot Sheehan faced a tricky job when sentencing Limerick hurling star Kyle Hayes on Wednesday for his role in a violent nightclub attack four years ago.

Judge Dermot Sheehan faced a tricky job when sentencing Limerick hurling star Kyle Hayes on Wednesday for his role in a violent nightclub attack four years ago. ‘It was the same as playing anyone else’ - Radek Szagański, the Cork bus driver who beat Luke Littler: Luke Littler rolls into Dublin on Thursday, while in Cork this morning Radek Szagański will be making his way to Kinsale with a busload of early risers. The 4.45am Bus Éireann service might not be full but there isn’t a seat to be got for the darts at the 3Arena tonight.

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters