Wednesday’s Top Stories: Court action launched against PhoneWatch and HomeSecure; Thousands of staff to be hired in HSE despite recruitment freeze

Here are the stories you need to start your day including how to survive an Australian working holiday financially

Artist Alain Roche plays a piano concert while hanging from a crane, in Munich, Germany. Photograph: Anna Szilagyi/EPA

Wed Mar 20 2024 - 07:59

Competition watchdog launches court action against alarm companies PhoneWatch and HomeSecure

The competition watchdog has launched High Court proceedings against two of the State’s leading home alarm companies in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation.

A reader tells Trish Murphy about their toxic childhood, and how her sister hasn't broken free from it. Photograph: Getty

