Man (40s) killed in hit-and-run incident in Drogheda

A pedestrian in his 40s has died following a hit-and-run incident in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Sunday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man was found unresponsive on Rathmullen Road in the town shortly after 2.30am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí confirmed that the vehicle failed to remain at the scene and a vehicle of interest has since been found, which will undergo technical and forensic examination.

The area is currently sealed off and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041-987-4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

Provisionally, the death is the 44th on Irish roads this year, deducing from data last published on Thursday, March 14th.

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a lorry in Donegal on Friday. He was named locally as Ciarán McArt.

Gardaí have rolled out a road safety enforcement campaign for the bank holiday weekend.

On Saturday, a motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving at a checkpoint being used by gardaí to launch their operation.