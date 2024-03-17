Garda suspended as part of fatal hit-and-run inquiry in Drogehda

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A garda has been suspended after their car was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Sunday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man, aged in his 40s, was found unresponsive on Rathmullen Road in the town shortly after 2.30am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision. Gardai tracked it down a short time later and seized it in advance of technical and forensic examinations.

The private car is registered to a serving Garda who was off-duty at the time. Investigators are working to determine if the garda, who is based in the northwest region, was driving the car at the time of the collision.

The Garda Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has opened up a parallel investigation due to the involvement of a garda in the incident.

The incident was referred to Gsoc by a superintendent under section 102 An Garda Síochána Act 2005 which allows it to investigation any incident of death or serious harm which may have resulted from the actions of gardaí.

“Gsoc would like to speak to any witnesses who observed any incident, activity or interactions at this time and location. Gsoc would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured,” the commission said in a statement.

The area is currently sealed off and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí have also appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041-987-4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

Provisionally, the death is the 44th on Irish roads this year, deducing from data last published on Thursday, March 14th.

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a lorry in Donegal on Friday. He was named locally as Ciarán McArt.

Gardaí have rolled out a road safety enforcement campaign for the bank holiday weekend.

On Saturday, a motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving at a checkpoint being used by gardaí to launch their operation.