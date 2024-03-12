‘Terrible tragedy’: woman dies in Co Mayo house fire

A woman died in a fire at her home in Kiltimagh, Co Mayo. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times

A woman has died in a house fire in Co Mayo

The woman, aged her 90s, was pronounced dead at her home in Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, on Monday afternoon following the fire.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene before the woman was discovered. Her body was taken to Mayo University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

A Garda spokesperson said the scene was preserved and a technical examination has taken place. However, it is understood foul play is not suspected.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Adrian Forkan said the woman was well-known and active within the close-knit community.

Expressing his condolences to her family, he described the death as a “terrible tragedy”.

“It’s terribly tragic for the family. No matter what age you are, it’s quite shocking when it happens in your own community,” he said.