Bill Kenneally tells abuse inquiry his crimes wouldn’t have been viewed ‘one quarter’ as serious in 1987 as they are now

Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally has told a State inquiry that his crimes wouldn’t have been viewed as “one quarter” as serious in 1987 as they are now.

Kenneally (72) has also alleged at a Commission of Investigation on Tuesday that he was sexually abused when he was 15 but never reported it.

The former sports coach and Fianna Fáil tallyman said that he didn’t hear from gardaí for 25 years despite admitting to them that he had indecently assaulted young boys in December 1987.

Kenneally is currently providing evidence before the commission which is investigating the response of State and other agencies to his case.

Kenneally pleaded guilty in late 2015 and again in 2022 to multiple cases of child sex abuse in Waterford.

Kenneally, of Laragh, Summerville Road, Waterford and a member of a well-known Fianna Fáil family, is currently in jail for the abuse of 15 children between 1979 and 1990.

Evidence began shortly before 11am this morning when Kenneally, who is wearing a grey suit, navy tie and black glasses, was sworn in.