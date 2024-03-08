Kenova report concludes murders involving double agent Stakeknife could have been stopped

Report author Jon Boutcher has described the actions of the IRA towards informants as “the most shameful and evil I have encountered”.

He went on to state that the security forces and the State also had questions to answer.

However, he went on to state: “It was the PIRA leadership that commissioned and sanctioned the activities that its ISU carried out. It PIRA that committed the brutal acts of torture and murder, each evil act being the epitome of cowardice.

“Senior republicans who condoned, and still condone, these activities are reprehensible. The republican leadership should acknowledge and accept these crimes were wrong and apologise to the victims and the families of those tortured and murdered.”

Colm Kenna reports: The Home Office guidelines that were in existence during the Troubles for the management of “informants who take part in crime” were not suitable for the conflict in Northern Ireland, according to the report. They could not be followed and were “routinely ignored”. The inadequacy of the guidelines allowed an environment to evolve where people “were tortured or killed without efforts being made to protect them or bring agents responsible for serious crimes to justice”.

A maverick culture developed with a high stakes “dark art” being conducted “off the books,” the report said.

“The absence of a legal framework to manage agent activities was discussed at Cabinet level during the Troubles, but it was not until the passing of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 that agent handling became properly regulated.”

The Provisional IRA falsely accused some of its members of being informers because of internal hierarchal disputes, clashes over PIRA criminal activities, and, on occasion, with a view to “eliminate partners for those involved in extra-marital disputes,” the report said.

The Kenova investigation has established that some of those alleged to be informants or agents were not working for the security forces, the report said, but were the subject of accusations motivated by reasons other than suspicion.

The front cover of the Operation Kenova Interim Report into Stakeknife, the British Army's top agent inside the IRA in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, at Stormont Hotel in Belfast. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Kenova Report has just been published.

More lives were lost than saved as a consequence of the activities of the British Army’s top IRA agent during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, a long-awaited inquiry has concluded.

Operation Kenova, the £40 million independent investigation into the activities of high-ranking double agent Stakeknife, was published on Tuesday and laid bare the role of a specialist British Army unit and RUC Special Branch in “withholding information from and about their agents” with the result that “very serious criminal offences, including murder, were not prevented or investigated when they could and should have been”.

Freddie Scappaticci, the senior Belfast IRA member widely identified as Stakeknife, who headed up its notorious internal security unit (ISU) or nutting squad, is not named in the report due to a UK government policy of “neither confirm nor deny” (NCND) relating to sensitive intelligence issues.

Jon Boutcher, the now Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), headed up the seven-year inquiry and described the IRA’s actions as the “most shameful and evil I have ever encountered”.

The 200-page report states that the Stakeknife case has become “synonymous with claims of state wrongdoing” and that “various myths and erroneous stories have emerged over time” about his “murderous actions”.

A review of the files attributable to Stakeknife has led Mr Boutcher to estimate that the number of people whose lives were saved “is between high single figures and low double figures and nowhere near the hundreds sometimes claimed”.

“Crucially this is not a net estimate because it does not take account of the lives lost as a consequence of Stakeknife continuing operation as an agent and from what I have seen, I think it is probable that this resulted in more lives being lost than saved,” he states.

“Furthermore there were undoubtedly occasions when Stakeknife ignored his handlers, acted outside his tasking and did things he should have done and when very serious risks were run.”

Because of “wild public and media allegations” about him, “many inside the security forces believe Stakeknife was better than he was, while many on the outside fear he was worse than he was. As ever the truth lies somewhere between these two extremes.”

Claims that intelligence provided by Stakeknife saved “countless” or “hundreds of lives” appeared to derive from the British Army’s Force Research Unit (FRU) – a controversial unit that recruited and handled informers – assessments was based on “unreliable and speculative internal metrics which were also used to produced similar and equally exaggerated claims about [another agent] Brian Nelson”, according to report.

Notwithstanding this, these claims were widely accepted within the security services and they have led many on the inside to view the case through rose-tinted spectacles and to feel defensive about Stakeknife’s reputation.

“In reality, the claims are inherently implausible and should ring alarm bells: any serious security and intelligence professional hearing any agent being linked to the “goose that laid the golden eggs” – as Stakeknife was – should be on the alert because the comparison is rooted in fables and fairy tales.”

The families of those accused of being informers – in many instances wrongly accused - suffered greatly as a result, according to the report, including suffering physical and psychological abuse.

“This often resulted in longstanding physical and mental health issues for those who survived. Some were banished from their homes into isolation. Often victims were entirely innocent of the accusations made against them. Countless survivors of these crimes have suffered premature deaths, self-harm, and addiction. Families have become fractured. They constitute a group of victims that is forgotten by the authorities and shunned by the communities.”

The report says the statistics of its casework covered 101 murders and abductions, leading to great human tragedy.

“The families of those killed often suffered their own alarming intimidation and vile treatment having done absolutely nothing wrong. They were not allowed to grieve publicly. Even today, victims and families suffer the consequences of being labelled as agents or the friend or family of an agent.”

The report calls for a designated day – the longest day of the year, June 21 - as one to remember those “lost, injured or harmed as a result of the Troubles”.

It also recommends that the UK government and IRA issue apologies to victims.

“The UK government should acknowledge and apologise to bereaved families and surviving victims, affected by cases where an individual was harmed or murdered because they were accused or suspected of being an agent and where this was preventable, or where the perpetrators could and should have been subjected to criminal justice and were not,” it states.

“The republican leadership should issue a full apology for PIRA [Provisional IRA] abduction, torture and murder of those it accused or suspected of being agents during the Troubles and acknowledge the loss and unacceptable intimidation that bereaved families and surviving victims have suffered.”

In 1999 The Sunday Times revealed through the former FRU agent Ian Hurst that there was a mole at the highest level in the IRA.

Freddie Scappattici was finally named as that mole in May 2003. Scappaticci, with his lawyer present, read out a prepared statement to say that he was never an informant.

When asked if he had been in the IRA, he would only say he had been in the republican movement but had not been involved for 13 years.

Scappaticci fled to England and lived the rest of his life there under an assumed name. In 2018 he was prosecuted for having child pornography in his possession and given a suspended sentence. He died last year unmourned.

It is thought that Scapattici became an IRA intelligence officer in 1976.

The Internal Security Unit (ICU), better known as the nutting squad, was started in the autumn of 1978. It was the same year that the British army set up the Force Research Unit (FRU) to deal with IRA informers.

According to Richard O’Rawe in his book Stakeknife’s Dirty War published last year, the FRU was operational from 1980 to 1995 and is said to have been responsible for running more than 100 agents including Scappaticci.

It was set up to keep internal discipline within the IRA and to root out informers. The punishment fo informing was death. Scappaticci was second in command to John Joe McGee.

Scappaticci would tell terrified informers that they would live if they revealed what they had told British security forces – “they think they’re going home, but they don’t”.

Who was Freddie Scappaticci?

He was the grandson of an Italian emigrant, Bernardo Scappaticci and his wife Marie Magliocco who emigrated from central Italy to Belfast in the late 19th century.

Freddie Scappaticci was born on January 12th, 1946, and grew up in the Markets area of Belfast as the third eldest of five children.

Despite being of diminutive stature, Scappaticci was known as a violent bully from an early age. He was one of the “69ers” - those who joined after the communal riots of August 1969 in Belfast. He was picked up during internment in 1971 and jailed for four years.

He was released in January 1974 and began a lucrative career as a bricklayer. Some sources suggest that his decision to become an informer was linked a tax scam he was involved in which could have seen him spend eight years in prison.

A report into the activities of the British army’s top IRA agent during the Troubles will be published on Friday morning.

The independent report on the high-ranking double agent Stakeknife - widely identified as senior Belfast IRA member Freddie Scappaticci - has taken seven years and cost approximately £40 million.

Operation Kenova, the findings of which will be unveiled in a Belfast hotel at 11am, investigated whether police in Northern Ireland failed to investigate as many as 18 murders to protect Scappaticci, a former Belfast bricklayer regarded as the “golden egg” of British military intelligence.

Kenova has examined the activities of Stakeknife within the Provisional IRA. The investigation has examined crimes such as murder and torture, and the role played by the security services, including MI5.

Scappaticci, who was connected to 18 murders, died last year at the age of 77. He will not be named in the report due to a UK government policy of “neither confirm nor deny” (NCND) relating to sensitive intelligence issues.

The Irish Times understands that the report is expected to find that multiple lives could have been saved during the Troubles, had state forces acted on intelligence.

The North’s Public Prosecution Service announced in February that five retired British soldiers and seven alleged IRA members investigated as part of the inquiry will not be prosecuted due to “insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction”.

The PA news agency reports the 200-page report will call for apologies from the UK government and the IRA to bereaved families and surviving victims.

It is also expected to call for a review into the UK government policy of neither confirming nor denying sensitive information relating to intelligence issues.

The Kenova investigation was originally headed up by Jon Boutcher but he left the position to take up the role of chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

