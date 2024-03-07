Saoirse Ruane dies aged 12 after rare cancer diagnosis

The Co Galway girl who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show as an amputee and inspired its charity appeal has died aged 12.

Saoirse Ruane, from Kiltullagh, died on Tuesday morning having been diagnosed in 2019 with a rare form of childhood cancer called Osteosarcoma tumour in her leg.

As a consequence she had to have her right leg amputated in March 2020 and was fitted with a prosthetic limb. She appeared on that year’s Late Late Toy Show. Her mother Roseanna described her appearance with Ryan Tubridy as the “biggest reward she could ever receive for enduring such a cruel illness”.

In June 2022 Ms Ruane was told she had cancer for a second time and required an operation at Crumlin hospital, Dublin to remove a tumour from her lung.

Two months later her mother spoke at Knock Shrine where she said the trauma of watching a child go through cancer was “unimaginable”.

Mrs Ruane has amassed a large following on Instagram where she regularly posts updates about her daughter’s condition. In November last year she shared the news that the cancer that she thought had been contained to one lung had spread to the other.

“Saoírse is the bravest soul we know and her one and only request on hearing this heartbreaking news last night was to put up the Christmas tree. So that’s what we are doing, putting up the decorations ahead of [the] Toy Show,” she stated. “As always we ask you to continue to pray for our brave resilient girl.”

In an Instagram post her mother Roseanna said her daughter “took her final breath in our arms on Tuesday.

“Cancer you stole her from us, the life we had and our dreams. Life will never be the same! We ask you to respect our privacy now as we take our last and final journey with our beautiful girl. Mamma Dadda & Farrah Rose.”

Saoirse’s death notice on rip.ie describes her as “adored daughter to Ollie and Roseanna, big sister to Farrah Rose, half-sister to Rebecca, granddaughter to Anne Ruane and Tony and Ann Brehony, an adored niece, cousin, family member and of course, best friend to Willow and Slush, was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

“A pupil of Kiltullagh National School, Saoírse will be missed but always remembered by her school friends and teachers, who have travelled the road with Saoírse on her journey, and were a source of joy and fun to her.”

“She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure,” her death notice reads.

Her funeral will take place in St Peter and Paul’s Church in Kiltullagh on Sunday afternoon at 1.45pm.