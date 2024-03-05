Tuesday’s Top Stories: Majority of workers with caring responsibilities report impact on mental health; Walking and cycling ‘take 680,000 cars off road daily’

Supporters of a Yes-Yes vote pictured at the re-enactment of 1937 Constitutional debates at the Mansion House, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Large numbers of people juggling work and caring responsibilities are suffering from mental health issues and financial pressures, new research published by the employers’ group Ibec shows.

The organisation found that of 1,200 people aged 25-65 almost half said they were a primary carer, with a quarter of those saying the care they provided was to an adult.

Of those who indicated they were carers, 63 per cent were also holding down a job with the majority (73 per cent) admitting they found it challenging to balance the two. A similarly large proportion (67 per cent) said work could be an escape from their caring responsibilities.

US calls for citizens to exit Haiti quickly as violence escalates: The United States called for its citizens to leave Haiti “as soon as possible” after violence escalated late last week, when 15,000 more people fled the fighting and armed men freed thousands of inmates from Haiti’s largest prison.

We already have a plausible explanation for Kate Middleton’s absence from UK public life: she’s playing drums with Slipknot, writes Brianna Parkins. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Brianna Parkins: Where is Princess Kate? The people demand, but are not entitled, to know: Where is Kate Middleton? She hasn’t been seen in 70 days beyond an apparent Monday sighting in a car with her mother. The people demand to know! But the bigger question is not what Kate (that’s Catherine, Princess of Wales to you) is up to; it’s why we feel so entitled to an answer.

Clutter, swirly carpets and bold colours: Interiors mistakes to avoid when selling your home: Bold colours, family photos, bulging cupboards and bad smells – these are just some of the things that can turn a potential buyer right off your home. When it comes to making a sale, neutral, decluttered, deep-cleaned rooms can bump up the price and speed of your sale.

Young Social Innovators kicked off its nationwide 2024 Speak Out Tour in Dublin at the Round Room in the Mansion House. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

‘Impossible is just perception’ – Women with disabilities pursuing legal careers: Three women who have taken exceptional paths explain what drives them, and what challenges them, as they go about their work in law.

Three women who have taken exceptional paths explain what drives them, and what challenges them, as they go about their work in law. How do I spot if my child has ... a hip issue?: Every newborn baby is checked for a potentially debilitating issue in the hips, known as developmental dysplasia, before they leave the maternity hospital and again at their six-week check-up. However, a group of Irish doctors have highlighted the low diagnostic accuracy of this routine clinical examination and raised the question of the need for universal ultrasound screening. Only babies with known risk factors are routinely screened with ultrasound in Ireland, whereas in some other European countries, such as Germany and Austria, all babies are.

