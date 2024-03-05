Tuesday’s Top Stories: Majority of workers with caring responsibilities report impact on mental health; Walking and cycling ‘take 680,000 cars off road daily’

More than 60% of workers with caring responsibilities report impact on mental health
Large numbers of people juggling work and caring responsibilities are suffering from mental health issues and financial pressures, new research published by the employers’ group Ibec shows.
The organisation found that of 1,200 people aged 25-65 almost half said they were a primary carer, with a quarter of those saying the care they provided was to an adult.
Of those who indicated they were carers, 63 per cent were also holding down a job with the majority (73 per cent) admitting they found it challenging to balance the two. A similarly large proportion (67 per cent) said work could be an escape from their caring responsibilities.
Top News Stories
- ‘An appalling litany of behaviour’: Judge says Marc Godart firm’s treatment of tenant ‘completely unacceptable’: A company run by controversial Luxembourg landlord Marc Godart and his family may have been involved in a fraudulent transfer of money out of Ireland, a judge in the High Court said on Monday.
- Rising number of gardaí convicted shows force’s culture changing, Policing Authority chair says: The increased number of Garda members being convicted of crimes and recent trends in suspensions appear to be evidence that Commissioner Drew Harris is changing the force’s “culture”, the new head of the Policing Authority has said.
- Siún Ní Raghallaigh challenges Minister’s version of events as new RTÉ chair appointed: The Government has been dealt a severe blow in its effort to finally get ahead of the RTÉ crisis after former chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh claimed her “enforced dismissal” was a calculated move by Minister for Media Catherine Martin to “traduce” her reputation.
- Walking and cycling ‘take 680,000 cars off road daily’ in Ireland’s five largest cities: Walking, cycling and wheeling take 680,000 cars off the road every day in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick-Shannon and Waterford, according to the largest survey of active travel in urban areas.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- US calls for citizens to exit Haiti quickly as violence escalates: The United States called for its citizens to leave Haiti “as soon as possible” after violence escalated late last week, when 15,000 more people fled the fighting and armed men freed thousands of inmates from Haiti’s largest prison.
The Big Read
- Brianna Parkins: Where is Princess Kate? The people demand, but are not entitled, to know: Where is Kate Middleton? She hasn’t been seen in 70 days beyond an apparent Monday sighting in a car with her mother. The people demand to know! But the bigger question is not what Kate (that’s Catherine, Princess of Wales to you) is up to; it’s why we feel so entitled to an answer.
The best from Opinion
- Fintan O’Toole: If the care referendum is such a progressive change, why was the process such a travesty?
- March 8th referendums: The WhatsApp debate, by Breda O’Brien and Justine McCarthy
- Sadhbh O’Neill: Pension funds have no excuse not to engage in climate-friendly investments
Home Highlights
- Clutter, swirly carpets and bold colours: Interiors mistakes to avoid when selling your home: Bold colours, family photos, bulging cupboards and bad smells – these are just some of the things that can turn a potential buyer right off your home. When it comes to making a sale, neutral, decluttered, deep-cleaned rooms can bump up the price and speed of your sale.
Picture of the Day
Culture and Life & Style Highlights
- ‘Impossible is just perception’ – Women with disabilities pursuing legal careers: Three women who have taken exceptional paths explain what drives them, and what challenges them, as they go about their work in law.
- How do I spot if my child has ... a hip issue?: Every newborn baby is checked for a potentially debilitating issue in the hips, known as developmental dysplasia, before they leave the maternity hospital and again at their six-week check-up. However, a group of Irish doctors have highlighted the low diagnostic accuracy of this routine clinical examination and raised the question of the need for universal ultrasound screening. Only babies with known risk factors are routinely screened with ultrasound in Ireland, whereas in some other European countries, such as Germany and Austria, all babies are.
Podcast Highlights
- The Women’s Podcast: The Referendum Special: ‘A woman’s place is in the revolution and not in the home’
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters