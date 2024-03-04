IrelandMorning Briefing

Monday’s Top Stories: Measles catch-up vaccine to be offered to 310,000 people; PTSB kept terminally ill mother waiting six months over payout

People pictured at the LexIcon Library and Cultural Centre,Dún Laoghaire, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Mon Mar 4 2024 - 08:03

Measles catch-up vaccine to be offered to 310,000 people

More than 300,000 people are to be offered a measles catch-up vaccine under plans to come before Cabinet on Tuesday.

The catch-up vaccine programme has been drawn up over fears of outbreaks of the highly infectious virus in unprotected segments of the population.

Measles cases continue to rise across the UK and the rest of Europe, although so far in Ireland 12 cases have been reported and only one of these has been confirmed.

  • Kamala Harris calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza: US vice-president Kamala Harris on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and pressed Israel to increase the flow of aid to ease “inhumane” conditions and a “humanitarian catastrophe” among the Palestinian people. Ms Harris’s comments were among the sharpest yet by a senior leader of the US government calling for Israel to alleviate the conditions in Gaza.

Voice notes are somehow one of the most divisive forms of modern communication. Photograph: Pheelings Media/Getty

  • Why are women still being cast off the glass cliff?: The glass cliff describes the way women are deemed more likely to break through the glass ceiling and rise to a top job when things are dire, the risk of failure is high and men are less interested in the gig. Exhibit one: running the UK’s splintered, fractious and unpopular Conservative party.

Buck Goats in Dalkey Quarry, there to better manage the vegetation and to help in reducing fire risks. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

