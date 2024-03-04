Monday’s Top Stories: Measles catch-up vaccine to be offered to 310,000 people; PTSB kept terminally ill mother waiting six months over payout

Measles catch-up vaccine to be offered to 310,000 people
More than 300,000 people are to be offered a measles catch-up vaccine under plans to come before Cabinet on Tuesday.
The catch-up vaccine programme has been drawn up over fears of outbreaks of the highly infectious virus in unprotected segments of the population.
Measles cases continue to rise across the UK and the rest of Europe, although so far in Ireland 12 cases have been reported and only one of these has been confirmed.
Top News Stories
- Ten companies were paid €58m to run unregulated accommodation for children in care last year: Ten private companies were paid €58 million between them to run emergency accommodation for children in State care last year alone, according to new figures from Tusla, the child and family agency.
- Minister ‘absolutely confident’ rules on State funding have not been breached in referendum campaigns: Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman has said he is “absolutely confident” that rules prohibiting the spending of taxpayers’ money on referendum campaigns have not been breached, and that this Friday’s family and care votes will pass.
- ‘A loving child’: Dylan Coady-Coleman (10), who died after being struck by van in Shannon, remembered at funeral: Shannon schoolboy Dylan Coady-Coleman (10) “has worked five or six miracles by giving new life and hope” to others with the donation of his organs.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Kamala Harris calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza: US vice-president Kamala Harris on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and pressed Israel to increase the flow of aid to ease “inhumane” conditions and a “humanitarian catastrophe” among the Palestinian people. Ms Harris’s comments were among the sharpest yet by a senior leader of the US government calling for Israel to alleviate the conditions in Gaza.
The Big Read
- Voice notes: ‘I dislike them when I have to listen to them . . . but I love sending them’: It has become a common scene. Your phone dings, but instead of a text, it’s a forewarning that someone has orated just for you a private podcast of any imaginable length, the subject unknown until you press play.
Pricewatch
- ‘Our children will in all likelihood lose their mother. We didn’t want to spend precious time calling PTSB’: Just over a year ago a young mother of four children, including an infant, was told by her doctors she was terminally ill. The news couldn’t have been any more devastating and as she and her husband tried as best they could to come to terms with it, they set about getting their financial affairs in order. How PTSB kept a terminally ill mother waiting six months over mortgage protection policy payout.
Education Highlights
- ‘It feels like a rebirth’: A visually impaired student’s journey of inspiration: Deirdre Murphy (38) is losing her sight due to a rare genetic disease but is determined to teach her eight-year-old daughter about the importance of overcoming challenges.
The best from Opinion
- Unthinkable: Are you being played by Netflix? Why tech giants do not want us to be nostalgic
- Rite and Reason: Women with obstetric fistula can be ostracised by family and community
- Una Mullally: A reckoning for RTÉ must not mean everyone else is off the hook
Today's Business
- Why are women still being cast off the glass cliff?: The glass cliff describes the way women are deemed more likely to break through the glass ceiling and rise to a top job when things are dire, the risk of failure is high and men are less interested in the gig. Exhibit one: running the UK’s splintered, fractious and unpopular Conservative party.
Picture of the Day
Culture and Life & Style Highlights
- Dancing with the Stars: Jennifer Zamparelli gets one over on Doireann Garrihy as Katja Mia bows out: It’s the quarter final of Dancing With The Stars (RTÉ, Sunday, 6.30pm) and just six celebrities remain in with the chance of nabbing that glitterball trophy.
- I listened to what women said about money and watched what they spent it on. What I observed was startling: Wealth is no longer considered obscene. We have come to accept money as universal sign and signifier of value, which means there is less and less choice to live a life not driven by it.
Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters