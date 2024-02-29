Death of Ireland’s ‘oldest woman’ at 108 who ‘never ate anything out of a tin’

Bridget Tierney celebrating her 108th birthday at her home in Loughduff, Co Cavan last July. Photograph: Lorraine Teevan

A Cavan woman, believed to have been Ireland’s oldest living person until the time of her death, has died at the age of 108.

More precisely, Bridget Tierney lived to be 108 and six months, two weeks and one day.

Ms Tierney, who was born on 5th July, 1915, died peacefully at her home in Loughduff, Co Cavan on Wednesday evening surrounded by her family.

She became regarded as Ireland’s oldest living person following the death of Kitty Jeffrey in January this year aged 109.

A mother of nine children, Ms Tierney lived in her own home and was cared for by her family. She was widowed in 1983 when her husband Patrick died. She was also predeceased by her son Vincent and daughter Patricia.

The Cavan woman, who never travelled outside of Ireland credited her long life to “never eating anything out of a tin and always staying calm”. In an interview on her 104th birthday she said: “Everything I eat is made of fresh ingredients. That is the way I have lived my life”.

Until about a year ago, she could be found in her kitchen in Loughduff, Co Cavan making a loaf of potato boxty from scratch for her family who lived near by.

Speaking on her 108th birthday in July 2023 she could still recite poetry that she learned at school aged four, stating it was as “clear to her as if it was yesterday”.

Bridget Tierney on her 103rd birthday with her daughter Mary, granddaughter Victoria and great-granddaughter Lara. Photograph: Lorraine Teevan

Ms Tierney bore witness to some of the turbulent events of the War of Independence and the “dreadful times” of the Civil War, and she recalled walking to Granard as a child to see Michael Collins speak.

She died “peacefully, in the tender care of her very devoted family, in her 109th year,” a death notice read.

“Sadly missed by her adoring family; her daughters Mary, Margaret, Pauline, Betty and Kitty, her sons John and Tom, sons-in-law; John Joe, Peter, John Joe and Colm, daughters-in-law; Maureen and Eileen. Cherished by her 30 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, her sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her close neighbours and friends.”