Death of boy (10) in same week baby brother was born ‘beyond tragedies’

Dylan Coady Coleman was a 4th class pupil at St Tolas national school in Shannon, Co Clare. Photograph: Facebook

There is a “palpable sense of sadness” in the Co Clare community where road traffic victim Dylan Coady Coleman (10) lived, a local priest said on Thursday.

“You can just feel the sadness around the place. The heads are bowed. People cannot believe it. It’s a tragedy beyond tragedies,” said Fr Tom Whelan, co-parish priest in Shannon.

Dylan’s mother, Laura, gave birth to a baby boy, Shane, on Tuesday.

“One can only begin to imagine what the mother has been through this week,” said Fr Whelan.

READ MORE

Both of Dylan’s parents grew up in Shannon, he said. It was a very close community where people were trying to do what they could to support the family.

“One of the things they’re telling me is ‘We don’t know what to say’. They cannot actually believe it. It’s almost like living in a mirage. They don’t know what to do.”

Fr Whelan said he had visited the school Dylan attended where teachers were crying.

There were no funeral details yet as the family had been in Dublin with Dylan and his mother had given birth on Tuesday.

An appeal for witnesses to the collision is continuing.

Dylan, who was a pedestrian, was injured in the crash involving a van at Purcell Park, Shannon, on Sunday.

He was initially taken to University Hospital Limerick and was later transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street, Dublin.

The primary school Dylan attended said he could be greatly missed and said the school community’s thoughts were with his family.

“It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the tragic death of our beloved pupil Dylan Coady Coleman,” St Tolas National School said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Dylan is a much loved 4th class pupil in St Tolas NS. His gorgeous smile and kind heart endeared him to everyone in our school community. He will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his mum Laura, dad Garry, little sister Zoe and new baby brother Shane.

“We are also thinking of his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, his extended family and his wide circle of friends, especially those here in St Tolas.”

Gardaí have appealed to road users with footage who were in the Purcell Park area between 1.45pm and 2.30pm on Sunday to provide it to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station at 061 365900, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released.