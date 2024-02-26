Postmortem to be carried out today on body of man (80s) found outside home in Co Kerry

Gardai pictured at Castlemaine, County Kerry where the body of Patrick O’Mahony senior was discovered on Sunday morning. Photograph: Domnick Walsh

The results of a postmortem on the body of a man in his eighties, discovered outside his home in Castlemaine, Co Kerry, will determine the course of a Garda investigation.

Gardaí in Kerry are investigating “all circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the body of Patrick O’Mahony senior on Sunday morning.

The body of the man was removed to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry Tralee where the postmortem will take place later on Monday.

Mr O’Mahony, a widower, lived alone around three miles from the village of Castlemaine on the Tralee side. He was seen socialising on Saturday with another man. It is understood the deceased man had an involvement with shooting ranges and gun dealing.

Both the State Pathologist and the coroner have been notified of the death and the scene at the man’s house remains preserved.

Fr Danny Broderick, moderator of Castlemaine parish, said wonderful neighbours and friends would be supporting the family today.

“Castlmaine was always a lovely parish; it stretches all the way from Ballyfinnane to Keel. There are some great neighbours and friends there. A good decent community,” he said.

People will be very upset, Fr Broderick acknowledged, as the death is a big shock and a talking point.

“But there’s no doubt the community will be supporting the family,” the priest said on Radio Kerry this morning.