Monday’s Top Stories: Dáil committee to call for new financial controls at RTÉ; new route for south Dublin greenway revealed

RTÉ should in future be subjected to new financial controls as well as greater oversight around contracts and big exit packages, a new report from the Dáil’s most powerful committee is set to recommend.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are due to meet on Tuesday to finalise a 70-page report into recent revelations around events in RTÉ, with the report set to call for the State broadcaster to come under the remit of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG).

Three sources familiar with the contents of the document said it will recommend tighter financial controls within the station, greater transparency around exit packages, and fresh oversight of contracts.

Israel, Hamas skirmish in Gaza as truce efforts pick up pace: Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen clashed throughout the Gaza Strip over the weekend, as mediators picked up the pace of talks on a possible ceasefire to free hostages held by Hamas and bring a measure of Ramadan respite to the battered enclave.

Pricewatch: And the most complained about companies in Ireland are...: Consumers called the watchdog helpline almost 19,000 times between January and June of 2023 - that works out at more than 100 calls a day.

The menace of the overblown job title: Wall Street banks are always getting into hot water, but it’s generally over something more exciting than a job title. Not so last week when it emerged that a senior banker claimed he was given a fancy fake title when he joined Morgan Stanley in Frankfurt three years ago purely to fool European regulators into thinking the bank was obeying Brexit rules, writes Pilita Clark.

Ken Early: Klopp’s dream factory helps Liverpool tap into emotions of the game: The charismatic manager’s understrength side showed a belief that was too much for big-spending Chelsea.

