Monday’s Top Stories: Dáil committee to call for new financial controls at RTÉ; new route for south Dublin greenway revealed

A stag roams in the hills high above Glendalough valley in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Fran Veale

Mon Feb 26 2024 - 07:47

PAC calls for Comptroller & Auditor General to oversee RTÉ

RTÉ should in future be subjected to new financial controls as well as greater oversight around contracts and big exit packages, a new report from the Dáil’s most powerful committee is set to recommend.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are due to meet on Tuesday to finalise a 70-page report into recent revelations around events in RTÉ, with the report set to call for the State broadcaster to come under the remit of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG).

Three sources familiar with the contents of the document said it will recommend tighter financial controls within the station, greater transparency around exit packages, and fresh oversight of contracts.

Faulty goods and services were top of the list of reasons people got in touch with the consumer watchdog, writes Conor Pope. Photograph: iStock

  • The menace of the overblown job title: Wall Street banks are always getting into hot water, but it’s generally over something more exciting than a job title. Not so last week when it emerged that a senior banker claimed he was given a fancy fake title when he joined Morgan Stanley in Frankfurt three years ago purely to fool European regulators into thinking the bank was obeying Brexit rules, writes Pilita Clark.

Niamh McAllister, Rowan Finken and Ian Toner in The Ark Children's Cultural Centre's adaption of The Making of Mollie. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

