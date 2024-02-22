IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Another global pandemic an ‘absolute certainty’, WHO chief warns; tributes for students killed in Limerick crash

Here are the stories you need to start your day including, Russian ambassador says assertion that Moscow killed Alexei Navalny is ‘unconscionable’

Garda Armed Support Units seal off access to Tralee Court House on Wednesday following the arrests of two Kerry men over the seizure of drugs worth an estimated €32.8 million at Cork Port. Photograph: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus Ltd

Thu Feb 22 2024 - 07:38

Another global pandemic an ‘absolute certainty’, WHO chief warns on visit to Dublin

Another global pandemic is an “absolute certainty” for which Ireland and other countries need to prepare, the World Health Organisation’s senior official in Europe has warned during a visit here.

“We just don’t know when or where it will emerge,” said Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe.

“The emergence of novel infectious diseases is a natural condition of living on the planet. Modernity and globalisation have only sped up the processes whereby they can travel around the world at breakneck speed, as we saw with Covid-19, and will see again,” he said.

Top News Stories

READ MORE

News from around the World

The Big Read

The longer we can eke out of our devices, the better it is. Photograph: iStock

The best from Opinion

Top Sports news

Martyn Turner

Martyn Turner Cartoon

Culture and Life & Style highlights

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES