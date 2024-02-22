Your top stories on Thursday: Another global pandemic an ‘absolute certainty’, WHO chief warns; tributes for students killed in Limerick crash

Garda Armed Support Units seal off access to Tralee Court House on Wednesday following the arrests of two Kerry men over the seizure of drugs worth an estimated €32.8 million at Cork Port. Photograph: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus Ltd

Another global pandemic is an “absolute certainty” for which Ireland and other countries need to prepare, the World Health Organisation’s senior official in Europe has warned during a visit here.

“We just don’t know when or where it will emerge,” said Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe.

“The emergence of novel infectious diseases is a natural condition of living on the planet. Modernity and globalisation have only sped up the processes whereby they can travel around the world at breakneck speed, as we saw with Covid-19, and will see again,” he said.

Top News Stories

READ MORE

News from around the World

US veto of UN resolution for ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’ in Gaza angers sponsor Algeria: Washington’s veto on Tuesday night of the United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza has angered its sponsor Algeria and 12 other members who voted in favour.

The Big Read

The longer we can eke out of our devices, the better it is. Photograph: iStock

Old laptops, smartphones and tablets gathering dust in a drawer? Here’s how to put them to good use: Technology isn’t cheap, both in terms of the impact on our wallets and the lasting effect generating so much electronic waste can have on the planet. So the longer we can eke out of our devices, the better all round.

The best from Opinion

Top Sports news

Ageless Conor Murray not giving way in numbers game any time soon: Johnny Sexton set the bar at last year’s World Cup. As captain, outhalf and one of the players the Irish team held as pivotal to success, he bucked the trend in a sport that is traditionally unkind to 38-year-old players. Conor Murray now also faces the disconcerting reality of being called a veteran player at 34.

Johnny Sexton set the bar at last year’s World Cup. As captain, outhalf and one of the players the Irish team held as pivotal to success, he bucked the trend in a sport that is traditionally unkind to 38-year-old players. Conor Murray now also faces the disconcerting reality of being called a veteran player at 34. Sport Opinion - GAA grounds need to be shared - it is time to open up their facilities to everyone: “When we went to talk to Government, we said, ‘Look, we are not looking for a load of money just for the GAA, we are looking at facilities that can be shared with other sporting organisations, other sporting institutions’.”

Culture and Life & Style highlights

‘Single and fabulously fertile was how I was. In a loving relationship and painfully infertile is how you find me’: I have been unable to get pregnant for more than four years now and I’ve had painful periods for as long as I can remember. I didn’t meet my current partner until I was 40. Before that, I had been single and had not listened to the biological clock ticking.

I have been unable to get pregnant for more than four years now and I’ve had painful periods for as long as I can remember. I didn’t meet my current partner until I was 40. Before that, I had been single and had not listened to the biological clock ticking. JLo would be unwise to claim to be an ancient demigod in Ireland: Solipsistic self-produced celebrity documentaries are commonplace now. We’ve had offerings from the Beckhams, Beyoncé, and Harry and Meghan. Self-produced musical fantasias in which we get to watch a celebrity trip balls after snorting their own persona, on the other hand, are a much rarer pleasure.

Podcast Highlights

In the News: Why spy fears prompted Government to refuse visas for Russian diplomats

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters