Your top stories on Thursday: Another global pandemic an ‘absolute certainty’, WHO chief warns; tributes for students killed in Limerick crash

Another global pandemic an ‘absolute certainty’, WHO chief warns on visit to Dublin
Another global pandemic is an “absolute certainty” for which Ireland and other countries need to prepare, the World Health Organisation’s senior official in Europe has warned during a visit here.
“We just don’t know when or where it will emerge,” said Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe.
“The emergence of novel infectious diseases is a natural condition of living on the planet. Modernity and globalisation have only sped up the processes whereby they can travel around the world at breakneck speed, as we saw with Covid-19, and will see again,” he said.
