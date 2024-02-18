Senior Muslim cleric says he is ‘much better’ but still struggling to eat after ‘planned’ attack

The senior Irish Muslim cleric who was assaulted in a suspected hate-based attack in west Dublin on Thursday says he is feeling “much better” but still struggling to eat.

Chief Imam of Islamic Centre Ireland and chairperson of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council, Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, was brought to Connolly Hospital on Thursday night after he was attacked in Tallaght in what he described as a “deliberate hate crime attack”.

Dr Al-Qadri said he had made arrangements to meet two people in the area but was instead attacked, leaving him with facial injuries and damaged teeth. He believes the incident was pre-planned to target him. The Imam sustained swelling on the left side of his face, particularly in the jaw area, which has left him unable to speak, according to a statement posted on the Islamic Centre of Ireland website.

However, in a statement posted on Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, Dr Al-Qadri said he was “grateful to report that I am feeling much better, although eating remains a challenge”. He added that his wallet, which was lost during the attack, had been found. “Although my bank cards have been cancelled, the most precious items in my wallet – photos of my late beloved parents – were thankfully not lost,” he posted.

“I had informed the gardaí that my wallet was missing, leading to the incident being classified as a robbery and assault. If any items are missing, they are treated as evidence of robbery. This will now be treated as a serious assault case rather than a robbery and assault.”

Following the attack, the Imam posted on X his gratitude to the “kind Irish lady and two Irish gentlemen who assisted me when I collapsed and safely helped me into my car”.

“It appears that this was a planned attack, as I met two Irish individuals who had arranged a meeting in Tallaght,” he said. “The next thing I remember is feeling disoriented in my car, surrounded by helpful Irish neighbours of the area I was visiting, as the gardaí and ambulance arrived.

“I was injured and had lost consciousness, but my mobile phone was still with me, allowing me to contact my friends who arrived within 15 minutes. They took me to the hospital where I stayed overnight.”

“Having lived in Ireland for 21 years, this has never happened to me. This incident doesn’t change the fact that I deeply appreciate and cherish Ireland and its people.”

Gardaí have said they are investigating a “robbery and assault” that occurred in the area on Thursday evening.

Dr Al-Qadri has said he intends to meet his attackers once they are arrested by gardaí, according to the Islamic Centre of Ireland statement. “Despite the trauma he has endured, he holds a strong belief in the power of forgiveness and reconciliation,” it continued. “His willingness to forgive demonstrates a remarkable spirit of compassion and resilience, reflecting the teachings of Islam in promoting forgiveness and peace.”

The centre also expressed its “deep concern for the safety and wellbeing of all Imams, religious leaders, and the Muslim community, especially in light of the current climate of racism and anti-Muslim sentiments”.