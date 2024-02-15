Thursday’s Top Stories: One dead and 21 injured in Kansas City shooting; father of Matthew Healy pays emotional tribute to son

Kansas City shooting: One dead and 21 injured, including eight children, in attack near Super Bowl parade
At least eight children are among 22 people who were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in the US on Wednesday, authorities have said.
Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference that one person was dead, identified by her radio station as a DJ.
“I’m angry at what happened today,” Ms Graves said.
