Thursday’s Top Stories: One dead and 21 injured in Kansas City shooting; father of Matthew Healy pays emotional tribute to son

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including nearly 600 asylum seekers refused refugee status in Ireland in January

Daniel Wiffen wins the first ever World Championship swimming medal for Ireland. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty

Thu Feb 15 2024 - 08:10
Kansas City shooting: One dead and 21 injured, including eight children, in attack near Super Bowl parade

At least eight children are among 22 people who were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in the US on Wednesday, authorities have said.

Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference that one person was dead, identified by her radio station as a DJ.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Ms Graves said.

Corinna Hardgrave opts for the €110 three-course table d’hôte menu rather than the €130 tasting menu. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

