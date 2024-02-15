Thursday’s Top Stories: One dead and 21 injured in Kansas City shooting; father of Matthew Healy pays emotional tribute to son

Daniel Wiffen wins the first ever World Championship swimming medal for Ireland. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty

At least eight children are among 22 people who were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in the US on Wednesday, authorities have said.

Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference that one person was dead, identified by her radio station as a DJ.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Ms Graves said.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Ireland’s call for Israel trade review is a significant challenge to EU inertia: The European Union is Israel’s biggest trading partner: it’s a lopsided relationship in which almost a third of Israel’s imports come from the European Union, while for the union Israel accounts for just 0.8 per cent of its total trade, writes Naomi O’Leary.

Restaurant Review

Corinna Hardgrave opts for the €110 three-course table d’hôte menu rather than the €130 tasting menu. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

This Tipperary treasure definitely deserves its shiny new Michelin star: A truly lovely restaurant that gets the art of hospitality just right.

The best from Opinion

From corsets and ink to avocados and e-cigarettes: how average Irish shopping habits have changed over past 50 years: Details of how the CSO’s Consumer Price Index ‘basket of goods’ has changed in the past 50 years reveals how Irish society has rapidly transformed.

Top Sports news

Daniel Wiffen makes history with gold medal for Ireland at World Championships: After turning for the last time Daniel Wiffen had nothing only 50 metres of clear water ahead of him, his chance to go where no Irish swimmer had gone before, and the gold medal already in his mind.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters