Mourners gather to support family of Matthew Healy (6) at funeral mass

Hundreds of mourners are expected to show their support for the grieving family of six year old Matthew Healy at his funeral mass in Co Cork today just days after he died in tragic circumstances in Co Waterford at the weekend.

Mourners queued for hours last night at the Healy home at Mitchellsfort, just outside Watergrasshill, on Tuesday to express their sympathies to Matthew’s father, James, his grandfather Tony from Millstreet and uncles, Bill, Dan and John and aunt, Marita, as well as other family relatives.

Among those expected to attend today’s funeral mass at midday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill are some of the staff at Faithlegg’s National School where Matthew was a senior infants pupil, and mentors from Park Rangers under-7s team with whom he played soccer.

Matthew was discovered unresponsive in the back seat of a car shortly after midnight on Friday at Rathmoylan Cove, an inlet three kilometres from Dunmore East, and although the emergency services were alerted, attempts to resuscitate him failed and he was pronounced dead.

Today’s funeral mass will be celebrated by Watergrasshill co-parish priest, Fr Christy Fitzgerald, joined by Fr Liam Power who is travelling from Ballygunner in Co Waterford where Matthew lived with his mother, Ruth Purcell Healy, after she and James Healy separated.

Today’s funeral mass for Matthew will be followed by a private service at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy near Cork Harbour. Family flowers only are requested, with donations to be directed to the Make a Wish Foundation if desired.

Ms Purcell Healy, of Bishopsfield, Williamstown, Waterford, appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Tuesday evening, where she was charged with the murder of her young son between February 8th and February 9th.

Judge Kevin Staunton ordered that Ms Purcell Healy be remanded in custody to Limerick Prison to appear again on February 20th and he directed that she receive a psychiatric evaluation and any medical attention which is deemed necessary while on remand.