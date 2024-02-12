IrelandMorning Briefing

Monday’s Top Stories: Israel says two hostages rescued as air strikes reported in Rafah; world marathon record holder dies in accident

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Uisce Éireann ‘taking advice’ on warnings to 220,000 over toxic chemicals

Mary McDonnell (75) from Grallagh, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, with partner Lukasz Kuchrski, doing a tandem skydive. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Mon Feb 12 2024 - 07:45
Israel frees two hostages in Rafah as air strikes kill 37 in southern Gaza city

Israel carried out a special forces operation that freed two Israeli hostages in Rafah amid air strikes early on Monday that local health officials said killed 37 people in the southern Gaza city.

A joint operation by the Israel Defence Forces, Israel’s domestic Shin Bet security service and the Special Police Unit in Rafah freed Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Hare (70), the Israeli military said.

The two men were kidnapped by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7th, the military said.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

The cost of a dozen roses can vary, but a fairly high-end bouquet will cost at least €65, writes Conor Pope. Photograph: Christina Kilgour/Getty

The best from Opinion

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Picture of the Day

Crowds look on as the new lunar year is ushered in at Meeting House Square, Temple Bar, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Culture Highlights

Video & Podcast Highlights

LATEST STORIES