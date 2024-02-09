Girl (6) in hospital with serious injures after single-vehicle crash on M6

The girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street with serious injuries. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins

A six-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Co Westmeath on the M6 Dublin-Galway motorway.

Gardaí said the single-vehicle road traffic collision occurred at approximately 4pm on Thursday on the M6 eastbound between junction 4 (Tyrellspass) and junction 3 (Rochfortbridge).

The girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street with serious injuries. No other serious injuries were reported, gardaí said.

The M6 eastbound between junctions 3 and 4 was closed on Friday morning as a technical examination of the scene was being conducted. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the M6 between junctions 3 and 4 between 3.45pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 938 4000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.