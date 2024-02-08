Thursday’s Top News: Sinn Féin support falls by six points to lowest level in three years; Rents continue to rise across Ireland

Sinn Féin support falls by six points to lowest level in three years, poll shows
Support for Sinn Féin has slumped in the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll, with the party falling to its lowest level in three years. The results see Sinn Féin support fall to 28 per cent, a six-point drop since the most recent poll in September.
With a general election due within the next year the results of the poll will cause alarm in Sinn Féin, long presumed to be the favourite to lead the next government. The poll results cast doubt on those assumptions. Although it maintains a healthy lead over both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, this is as low as Sinn Féin has been since just after the last election.
However, there is no sign of any substantial comeback for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. The gains instead have gone to the smaller parties, including the Greens, who see support grow from 3 per cent to 5 per cent. The Social Democrats also see support increase by two points, to 4 per cent.
