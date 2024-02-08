Thursday’s Top News: Sinn Féin support falls by six points to lowest level in three years; Rents continue to rise across Ireland

Nima Sarikhani's picture of a sleeping polar bear wins the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Awards. Photograph: Nima Sarikhani/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Support for Sinn Féin has slumped in the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll, with the party falling to its lowest level in three years. The results see Sinn Féin support fall to 28 per cent, a six-point drop since the most recent poll in September.

With a general election due within the next year the results of the poll will cause alarm in Sinn Féin, long presumed to be the favourite to lead the next government. The poll results cast doubt on those assumptions. Although it maintains a healthy lead over both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, this is as low as Sinn Féin has been since just after the last election.

However, there is no sign of any substantial comeback for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. The gains instead have gone to the smaller parties, including the Greens, who see support grow from 3 per cent to 5 per cent. The Social Democrats also see support increase by two points, to 4 per cent.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

US Senate defeats border deal but aid for Ukraine and Israel may survive: Republicans in the US Senate have defeated a bipartisan effort to bolster border security that had taken months to negotiate, but said they could still approve aid for Ukraine and Israel that had been tied up in the deal.

The Big Read

The disease is on the rise and the probability of an outbreak in Ireland is high. Photograph: CDC/Getty Images

Measles Q&A: How do I know if I have measles, and what should I do if I have it?: The disease is on the rise and the probability of an outbreak in Ireland is high due to lower uptake of MMR vaccine.

The best from Opinion

New Irish app notifies patient when their prescription is ready to collect: Pharmacies are busy places, and filling prescriptions and answering patient queries take up a lot of a pharmacist’s time. Technology has been slow to offer solutions that could help, and it was this gap that prompted Cormac McKenna and Marijus Plančiūnas to develop PharmacyConnect, a SaaS platform that creates own-brand apps for pharmacies to improve the efficiency of their prescription flow and save time for patients and pharmacists alike.

Top Sports news

Mysterious deaths of Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen in back garden baffles America: David Harrington’s body was discovered first, sitting upright in a deck chair on the back patio. Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson were lying nearby in the garden, frozen in the dirt.

Picture of the Day

Director of the National Museum of Ireland, Lynn Scarff, at the exhibition on the influence of Irish bees in Mayo. Photograph: Jason Clarke

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters