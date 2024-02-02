Ireland

Man taken to hospital following collision with car in Co Cork

Pedestrian (60s) hit by car on Upper Cork Hill in Youghal on Thursday evening

Olivia Kelleher
Fri Feb 2 2024 - 09:08

A man in his sixties was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Youghal, Co Cork last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision at Upper Cork Hill on Thursday evening.

The incident happened at 6.20pm. The road is closed pending a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm yesterday are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cobh Garda station on 021 490 8530 the Garda

