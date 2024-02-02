‘It’s impossible to find a man bigger than the jersey ... but he came close’ — Irish fans on life after Johnny Sexton

Ireland's players stretch during the team run at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Thursday. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/Getty Images

Just three months after an all-too-familiar World Cup quarter-final exit, Irish rugby fans once again find themselves back on French soil.

This time the venue is in the southern French port city of Marseilles, rather than the capital Paris, for what promises to be a captivating Six Nations opener against France tonight.

On this occasion, it is not just the venue which has changed. Andy Farrell’s men arrive in the Mediterranean city with a new-look squad ahead of the toughest of starts to their Six Nations title defence.

Gerry Thornley in Marseille ahead of France vs Ireland

The most glaring difference is the absence of Ireland’s record points scorer, Leinster’s Johnny Sexton whose glittering career failed to get the fairy-tale ending it deserved at the World Cup.

“It is impossible to find a man bigger than the jersey, but Sexton came close,” said one Irish fan, Niall Dowling from Cork, on the streets of Marseilles.

“As a Munster fan, it pains me to say it, but the gap he’s leaving behind is huge. He leaves behind some pretty big boots to fill and I’m not sure anyone will be able to replicate what he did for us. It wasn’t the ending he should have had, but then again you very rarely get that in sport.”

In his absence, Munster’s Jack Crowley has emerged as Sexton’s heir apparent.

“Jack has come on leaps and bounds over the last year or two,” said Dowling. “I think he’ll surprise a lot of people on Friday night. He might not be at Sexton’s level yet but he guided Munster to their first trophy in over a decade last year. ”

Ireland's outhalf Jack Crowley has a tough act to follow in Johnny Sexton. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/Getty Images

Standing in the shadow of Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, a group of Irish fans size up the venue hosting tonight’s game.

“It’s some stadium isn’t it,” said Kevin Carty from Dublin.

“It’s always been one of the grounds on my bucket list. The atmosphere is meant to be crazy so I’m looking forward to experiencing a post-victory rendition of Zombie,” he added, referring to The Cranberries song that became the unofficial anthem of the World Cup.

The collective sentiment among Irish fans in Marseilles was one of trepidation. Both Dowling and Carty predicted narrow wins for the home side.

“It’s a tall task. I think we will give it a right go but this is the hardest fixture in northern hemisphere rugby,” said Carty.

Les Bleus fans, including Enzo Moulin, a local business owner, were also wary of the opposition.

“I watch club rugby more than the internationals, but you see how good Irish sides are, particularly Leinster this season. I think with the French injuries that Ireland have a great chance,” he said.

On the rare presence of Irish fans in the port city, Moulin was delighted to see the green army of fans that follows the Ireland team on away match days in the Six Nations.

“The Irish have a great reputation, much better than your neighbours anyway. We always love when Irish people come to visit,” said Moulin.

“They are very funny but respectful and, most importantly, they always spend their money.”

Asked what memory first sprang to mind when he thought of Irish rugby, Moulin said: “The Johnny Sexton drop goal of course!” referring to the last-minute score that snatched victory against France in 2018.

“What a kick that was,” he said. “I hope for your fans that you can have another famous moment on Friday night ... they will spend even more money then.”