Friday’s top stories: Shock after three die in Carlow crash; row over Dublin Airport plans

Gardaí and firefighters at the scene Thursday morning of the crash on the N80 near Carlow which claimed the lives of three people in their 20s Wednesday night. Photograph: Colin Keegan

Communities across the southeast were on Thursday grappling with the deaths of three young people in a “horrific” single-vehicle crash on a notorious stretch of road in Co Carlow the previous night.

Daryl Culbert (21) from Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, Katie Graham (19) from Arles, Co Carlow and Michael Kelly (25) from Nurney, Co Carlow were killed when the red Lexus car in which they were travelling on the N80 in the townland of Leagh, less than 10km from Carlow town, crashed into a tree at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

A fourth occupant of the car, a man in his 20s from Ballinabrannagh, Co Carlow, was being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries in Beaumont Hospital on Thursday evening. He had initially been treated at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

