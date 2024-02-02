IrelandMorning Briefing

Friday’s top stories: Shock after three die in Carlow crash; row over Dublin Airport plans

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: more EU aid for Ukraine; slight dip in students applying for college; and the rise of Ireland’s influencer entrepreneurs

Gardaí and firefighters at the scene Thursday morning of the crash on the N80 near Carlow which claimed the lives of three people in their 20s Wednesday night. Photograph: Colin Keegan

Fri Feb 2 2024

Community in shock following deaths of three young people in crash

Communities across the southeast were on Thursday grappling with the deaths of three young people in a “horrific” single-vehicle crash on a notorious stretch of road in Co Carlow the previous night.

Daryl Culbert (21) from Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, Katie Graham (19) from Arles, Co Carlow and Michael Kelly (25) from Nurney, Co Carlow were killed when the red Lexus car in which they were travelling on the N80 in the townland of Leagh, less than 10km from Carlow town, crashed into a tree at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

A fourth occupant of the car, a man in his 20s from Ballinabrannagh, Co Carlow, was being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries in Beaumont Hospital on Thursday evening. He had initially been treated at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

Ireland's Clare Cryan in action during last year's World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

  • Determined Clare Cryan still daring to believe in her Paris dream: When the Olympic Federation of Ireland looked to expand its Dare to Believe programme two years ago, they went for athletes who in their own words could “share their inspirational stories of resilience” and whose journey could help promote the wider values of sport.

Jonny Murphy and his granny Mamia Beckett who inspired him to set up his 'Hungry Hooker' business. Photograph: Fran Veale

