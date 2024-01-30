IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s Top Stories: Stormont set to return; RSA staff request declined

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including; schools must record all bullying incidents under new guidelines

Jeffrey Donaldson seen addressing reporters. The DUP on Tuesday morning accepted a deal which opens the way to a restoration of Stormont. Photograph: Getty

Tue Jan 30 2024 - 08:13

Powersharing return

Northern Ireland: Stormont powersharing set to return after DUP backs deal

The big news this morning is that, after a two-year hiatus, Powersharing in Northern Ireland is set to return after the DUP party executive backed a British government deal aimed at addressing its concerns over post-Brexit trade barriers.

Barring last minute hitches, the return of Stormont is potentially hugely significant for residents of Northern Ireland where billions in additional funding have been in limbo as a result of the impasse and issues such as pay awards to public sector workers have been stalled due to the lack of a functioning government.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he would drop the blockade on devolution at Stormont once the government implemented the various legislative assurances and other measures it has offered his party.

Mr Donaldson told reporters in a post-1am press conference in Co Down that he had secured the “decisive” backing of the 130-strong party executive during a marathon meeting on Monday night.

READ MORE

Analysis: The DUP’s decision: what has the UK offered to try to restart Stormont?: UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has put forward a plan to try to bring unionists onside - but like everything with Brexit it is complicated and controversial.

The familiar graffitied stairwell is still there but the bite of urine in the air is missing, writes Derek Scally. Photograph: John MacDougall/Getty

Tourists shelter under umbrellas from the heavy rain in Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

