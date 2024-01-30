Tuesday’s Top Stories: Stormont set to return; RSA staff request declined

Jeffrey Donaldson seen addressing reporters. The DUP on Tuesday morning accepted a deal which opens the way to a restoration of Stormont. Photograph: Getty

Powersharing return

The big news this morning is that, after a two-year hiatus, Powersharing in Northern Ireland is set to return after the DUP party executive backed a British government deal aimed at addressing its concerns over post-Brexit trade barriers.

Barring last minute hitches, the return of Stormont is potentially hugely significant for residents of Northern Ireland where billions in additional funding have been in limbo as a result of the impasse and issues such as pay awards to public sector workers have been stalled due to the lack of a functioning government.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he would drop the blockade on devolution at Stormont once the government implemented the various legislative assurances and other measures it has offered his party.

Mr Donaldson told reporters in a post-1am press conference in Co Down that he had secured the “decisive” backing of the 130-strong party executive during a marathon meeting on Monday night.

Analysis: The DUP's decision: what has the UK offered to try to restart Stormont?: UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has put forward a plan to try to bring unionists onside - but like everything with Brexit it is complicated and controversial.

Ocean explorer claims he may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in the Pacific: A modern-day ocean explorer has claimed to have possibly solved one of the great mysteries of modern aviation by publishing sonar images which he claims may show the wreckage of the aeroplane flown by Amelia Earhart at the bottom of the Pacific.

The familiar graffitied stairwell is still there but the bite of urine in the air is missing, writes Derek Scally. Photograph: John MacDougall/Getty

Berlin arts squat completes journey from cultural collective to tourist trap: Revisiting Berlin's Tacheles on Saturday was like bumping into an old friend who has had so much work done on their face that you cannot look away.

Opportunity knocks for Jack Crowley as outhalf giants leave the stage: Well then, so it has come to pass. Life after Johnny. When Ireland take on France in Marseille's Stade Velodrome on Friday night it will be the first Six Nations without Johnny Sexton since 2009. Brian Cowen was taoiseach, Barack Obama had just been elected US president, and Donald Trump wasn't even a bad dream.

Tourists shelter under umbrellas from the heavy rain in Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

St Brigid's Day events around Ireland: From magic capes in Dublin to Kerry's fashion highlight of the year: Fancy making brooches in Cavan? Seeing Imelda May and Denise Chaila in Kildare? Embracing the spirit of renewal in Kilkenny? There are many ways to mark the 1,500th anniversary of the death of Ireland's only female patron saint

