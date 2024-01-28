Man (70s) killed and motorcyclist (30s) critical following separate crashes in Roscommon and Wexford

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in effect. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 70s was killed in a single vehicle crash in Roscommon on Saturday afternoon.

Separately, two roads in Wexford remain closed on Sunday following serious incidents. A man in his 30s is in critical condition in hospital following one incident on the R733 at the Redshire Road junction on Saturday evening. A man has been arrested following another road traffic collision on the N25 in Drinagh, County Wexford involving three vehicles.

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following the incident on a local road in Frenchpark, Co Roscommon, which happened shortly before 2pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his late 70s, was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

READ MORE

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in effect. The local coroner has been informed, and arrangements for a post-mortem examination are underway.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Additionally, road users who were traveling on this road at the time and have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are requested to make it available to investigators.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Wexford attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday evening involving a single motorcycle.

The male driver (30s) of the motorcycle was seriously injured during the collision and was taken to Wexford General Hospital following the collision; his condition is described as critical. The scene of the collision on the R733 is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Earlier, gardaí attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 in Drinagh, County Wexford shortly before 8pm.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision and three adults were taken to Wexford General Hospital with a range of injuries.

One man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in County Wexford. A second man, who was travelling in the same vehicle, is assisting gardaí with their enquiries. The scene of the incident is currently closed pending a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.