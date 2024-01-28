Ireland

Lotto: One winner of €14.6m jackpot

Sun Jan 28 2024 - 08:48

There was one winner of the €14.6 million Lotto on Saturday.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 10, 24, 32, 41 and the bonus number was 30.

The ticket holder has three months to claim the prize.

There was no ‘match 5 + Bonus winner and 33 ‘match 5′ winners who will each receive €1,302. A further 73 people matched four numbers plus bonus and will win €148.

The National Lottery hasn’t yet revealed the location of the winning ticket.

