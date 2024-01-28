Lotto: One winner of €14.6m jackpot

There was one winner of the €14.6 million Lotto on Saturday.
The winning numbers were 3, 8, 10, 24, 32, 41 and the bonus number was 30.
The ticket holder has three months to claim the prize.
[ Lotto chief to call for rule changes to allow for must-win jackpot draws ]
There was no ‘match 5 + Bonus winner and 33 ‘match 5′ winners who will each receive €1,302. A further 73 people matched four numbers plus bonus and will win €148.
READ MORE
Ireland kitman Charlie O’Leary at 100: ‘You’d have to say to yourself, what did I do to deserve this?’
Meet the half-Irish actor famous for playing Jesus in the most successful crowdfunded series in history
The National Lottery hasn’t yet revealed the location of the winning ticket.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here