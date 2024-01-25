Bog body: Human remains about 2,500 years old discovered near Seamus Heaney’s home

Archaeologists from the Police Service of Northern Ireland excavated remains found in Bellaghy, Co Derry, 'with full forensic considerations in a sensitive and professional manner'.

Ancient human remains that may be 2,500 years old have been discovered on a bog in Co Derry.

Archaeologists from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) body recovery team obtained the remains after human bones were found on the surface of peatland in Bellaghy last October.

Experts at Queen’s University Belfast have carbon dated the discovery and say the bones are between 2,000 and 2,500 years old. The skeletal remains are believed to be from a male aged between 13 and 17 at the time of death.

PSNI Det Insp Nikki Deehan said the force could not initially be sure if the remains were ancient or the result of a more recent death.

“Therefore, we proceeded to excavate the body with full forensic considerations in a sensitive and professional manner,” she said. “This approach also ensures that any DNA evidence could be secured for any potential criminal investigation. Ultimately this wasn’t the case in this instance.”

The skeleton was well preserved and also had the presence of partial skin, fingernails of the left hand, toenails and possibly a kidney

The excavations first uncovered a tibia and fibula, and a humerus, ulna and radius bone relating to the lower left leg and right arm respectively. Further investigation revealed more bones belonging to the same individual.

About 5m south of the surface remains, the bones of a lower left arm and a left femur were located protruding from the ground. Further examination led to the discovery of additional finger bones, fingernails, part of the left femur and the breastbone.

A postmortem was carried out on the bones by a certified forensic anthropologist. The individual’s skeleton was well preserved and also had the presence of partial skin, fingernails of the left hand, toenails and possibly a kidney. However, little is known so far about the young male’s cause of death.

“This is the first time radiocarbon dating has been used on a bog body in Northern Ireland, and the only one to still exist, making this a truly unique archaeological discovery for Northern Ireland,” Ms Deehan said.

Dr Alastair Ruffell, from Queen’s University, said two phases of “high-resolution ground-penetrating radar survey” were carried out at the site to ensure “the highest possible standards in forensic recovery of human remains were maintained”.

“The remains were discovered at approximately 1m below the current land surface, which matches the radiocarbon estimates,” he said. “In addition, they were amongst a cluster of fossil tree remains suggesting that the body may have died or been buried in a copse or stand of trees, or washed in.”

The bog body was found in an area made famous by the work of the late Nobel laureate poet Seamus Heaney. The land is owned by Stormont’s Department of Agriculture. The remains will be transferred to the ownership of National Museums NI.

John Joe O’Boyle, chief executive of the Forest Service, said it was a “very exciting find”.

[ What violent secrets do ancient bog bodies hold? ]

“I hope, in due course, the find will help us all understand better something of our very early history,” he said. “Seamus Heaney, when he was writing his series of poems inspired by bog bodies, probably never expected such a find on his own doorstep.

“It certainly adds an important chapter to the historical and cultural significance of this hinterland and archaeological discoveries of bog bodies across Europe.” – PA