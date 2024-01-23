Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade attending blaze in Airways Industrial estate in Santry

Five fire engines are at the scene of a large fire at the Airways Industrial Estate between Santry and Dublin Airport.

The fire broke out at about 4am when flames could be seen, with smoke billowing from a building.

Dublin Fire Brigade is advising locals to keep their windows closed due to the potential danger from smoke spreading across the area which is close to the junction of the M1 and M50 motorways.

Early morning traffic into Dublin is understood to have not been affected. The Fire Brigade said its advice to close windows was “a precaution”.

