Tuesday’s Top Stories: Trump wins overwhelming victory Republican candidate race; gardaí examine warning Roscrea hotel could be burned

Cyclists brave the icy conditions near the Sally Gap in the Wicklow Mountains amid subzero temperatures. Photograph: Damien Storan

Former US president Donald Trump confirmed his status as the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination with an overwhelming victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.

It was clear less than 30 minutes after the precinct votes came in from the 99 counties that the advance projections were accurate.

Mr Trump took 51 per cent of the vote. His main rivals, Florida governor Ron DeSantis (21 per cent) and Nikki Haley (19 per cent), the former ambassador to the United Nations, commanded sufficient numbers to carry their campaigns and arguments into the upcoming states but could do nothing to substantiate their argument that they offer an alternative to American Republicans.

Iran strikes targets in northern Iraq and Syria as regional tensions escalate: Iran has fired missiles at what it claimed were Israeli “spy headquarters” near the US consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil and at targets linked to the extremist group Islamic State in northern Syria.

Eat between five and eight portions of different coloured fruit and vegetables every day, writes Sylvia Thompson. Photograph: Getty

Instead of rushing into a diet, here are five simple rules for healthy eating: This article was meant to be an overview of the most popular diets for 2024. You know the ones – Mediterranean, Paleo, Keto, Dash (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) and the most talked about newcomer on the block – intermittent fasting. Interestingly, many Irish dieticians advise people to say no to dieting. So, read on to devise your bespoke simple rules for healthy eating instead.

Peter O’Mahony’s future remains in doubt with no agreement in place to keep the Ireland backrow playing for Munster beyond this season.

Maya Wai (6) with the Flower City Lion Dancers at the launch of Dublin City Council’s Lunar New Year celebrations. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Succession, Beef and The Bear win big at delayed 2023 Emmy awards: Irish interest in LA award ceremony did not translate into prizes despite several nominations

