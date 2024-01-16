Tuesday’s Top Stories: Trump wins overwhelming victory Republican candidate race; gardaí examine warning Roscrea hotel could be burned

Iowa vote: Trump wins overwhelming victory in race to be Republican candidate for US president
Former US president Donald Trump confirmed his status as the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination with an overwhelming victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.
It was clear less than 30 minutes after the precinct votes came in from the 99 counties that the advance projections were accurate.
Mr Trump took 51 per cent of the vote. His main rivals, Florida governor Ron DeSantis (21 per cent) and Nikki Haley (19 per cent), the former ambassador to the United Nations, commanded sufficient numbers to carry their campaigns and arguments into the upcoming states but could do nothing to substantiate their argument that they offer an alternative to American Republicans.
