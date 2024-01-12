€3.43m worth of cocaine seized at Rosslare Europort

10/01/2024 ****FILE PHOTO **** General scenes at Rosslare Europort, Wexford Police are investigating aftertwo children and 12 adult migrants were discovered in a refrigerated trailer at Rosslare Harbour. Collins Photos

Revenue seized suspected cocaine worth €3.43 million at Rosslare Europort on Friday.

The drugs, which weighed approximately about 49kg, were discovered as a result of risk profiling. A spokesman for Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

The operation is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses or members of the public have any information, they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on confidential phone number 1800 295 295.