Carlow protest held over asylum-seeker accommodation as plan to house men abruptly dropped in favour of families

A former Capuchin friary on Dublin Street, Co Carlow, has been designated for housing international protection applicants. Photograph: Google Maps

A tension-filled protest took place against the housing of international protection applicants at a former Capuchin friary in Carlow town on Wednesday night.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Integration had planned to accommodate 50 men at the premises on Dublin St from this Friday.

However, it abruptly dropped the plans, deciding to accommodate several families who are expected to start arriving on Friday and over the weekend. The change follows a similar decision to house families in accommodation in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, where street protests were also seen.

Sources explained that up to seven families will be accommodated in some of the 15 rooms on site, with four beds per room in the protected structure built in 1740. There will be a minimum of two members of staff present on site at all times, with a manager, duty manager and security expected. There is also CCTV in place.

Department of Integration officials informed public representatives on Tuesday that 50 people would be arriving into the town.

It had been mooted that all of the new residents would be men. The Department of Integration confirmed this had been considered.

The building was bought privately when the Capuchin order placed it on the open market in 2022.

Despite the protest beginning without incident, tensions heightened at times as various bystanders voiced their opinions, and traffic was halted on several occasions.

A spokesperson for the protest group, Carlow Says No, addressed the crowd. “We are all here tonight because no one was told about what’s going on. There are apparently unvetted migrant males coming into the Capuchins and St Brigids. Nobody was told who they are or what they are. This is a peaceful protest; we need to know and we have a right to know who’s coming into this town.

“Please nobody call us racist or far-right – we’re not racist and not far-right, we’re concerned mothers and fathers.”

Gardaí monitored the situation throughout yesterday and last night.

The protest was expected to resume on Thursday. The group’s spokesperson on social media added: “This is one of the largest anti-immigration protests Carlow has seen and follows on from last year’s protest.”

In a statement last night, a Department of Integration spokesperson said it will be providing accommodation for families seeking international protection at the Capuchin building in coming days.

The spokesperson added: “Although it had initially been expected that the property would be used to house men, following a departmental meeting on (Tuesday) night regarding the increasing number of families, and despite the ongoing acute shortage of accommodation for single males, it has been decided that the requirement to prioritise families must take precedence.

“As the Capuchin Centre is available for immediate use, it will be used to address the needs of families. This is one of a number of premises that will change use as a result of this shortage.”

A briefing note containing detailed information has been issued to all political representatives in the areas, including Senators, TDs and councillors.

The department spokesperson continued: “This is a nationwide urgent situation and emergency centres, such as this one, have been opened in all parts of the country. All counties in Ireland are providing help and assistance with this. There have been over 190 accommodation locations utilised since January 2022 across 26 counties.

“These options must be considered to prevent homelessness for people with their families and children arriving seeking international protection.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said she was liaising with the Department of Integration to gather further information and was “extremely disappointed” about the lack of engagement by Government officials.

She added: “This repeated failure by department officials to be open and transparent with local communities is generating ill feeling in many towns and communities which could be avoided by more transparency.”

St Brigid’s, a former nursing home and maternity hospital also on Dublin St, is also being assessed by the department to see if it can be used to cater for Ukrainian refugees.